Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Quality Woolooga grazing country remains on the market | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 4 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Durumbula remains on the market after being passed in at a Ray White Rural auction for $1.8 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.