Doctors push for better Q fever vaccine, testing and rural subsidies

Australian researchers are calling for governments to consider subsidies for Q fever testing and vaccination for rural people while research continues into a new vaccine.
Q fever is typically contracted through contact with dust containing bacteria spread by infected animals during birth, which can persist in the soil for years.
Between 200 and 400 cases are identified in Queensland each year.
Prince Charles infectious disease specialist and Queensland Pathology microbiologist Dr Robert Horvath has strongly advocated for the development of an improved vaccine.
He said a mass vaccination program with the current vaccine was 'impossible' due to high cost and laborious testing requirements before it could be administered.
"It's a disease that causes the most problems in the areas with the least health coverage," he said.
"The vaccine should be cheaper; $400 on yourself for a single vaccine when you know there's other free vaccines is a turnoff for people.
"I would like to see some way of subsidising the tests and current vaccine as an interim or the government putting more funding into developing a new vaccine to consider mass vaccination in the future."
He's also a proponent for increased testing to get a better picture of the illness and its potential to cause long-term problems.
He said there existed a severe under-diagnosis of the infection, as researchers found only about 10 percent of acute cases were identified when analysing donor blood samples.
"My gut feeling is someone working on a cattle station 200km out of Longreach is probably not going to be donating blood, so you don't really know what the true prevalence is," he said.
Due to its flu-like symptoms, it can often be misdiagnosed, leading to delayed treatment and potential complications such as hepatitis, endocarditis, and meningitis.
Dr Horvath said hotspots for Q fever in Queensland were in the Atherton Tablelands and the Darling Downs.
He hoped Q fever testing would be considered more frequently in patients with fever in endemic areas.
He said GPs in rural areas were generally pretty good at identifying Q fever, but locums often didn't know to test for it, which could be another reason for under-diagnosis.
Dr Stephen Graves from the Australian Rickettsial Reference Laboratory in Geelong has been developing a new Q fever vaccine.
In 2020 the project was awarded $1.87 million from the commonwealth to conduct research trails.
He said the current vaccine, Q-Vax, provided immunity, but a mass roll-out would be difficult as people could get very bad reactions if they had been previously exposed to the bacterium.
"We're trying to produce a better vaccine in the sense that it doesn't need pre-testing. It would just be a case of jab and go."
Dr Graves said an ideal roll-out of the new vaccine would be a school vaccination program for teens over 15 in rural and regional areas.
"The idea is is to get people at a time when most of them have not been exposed, although some of them work on the farm and have contact, the bulk of them don't have exposure until their late teens or early 20s.
"After a couple of years the exposure the risk goes up, and the longer you stay in that environment, the greater risk you'll catch it. That risk increases in their 30s and 40s."
Dr Graves said while the current vaccine had not been trialled in children under 15, he recommended it in high risk circumstances.
A spokesperson from the Australian Department of Health said $1.7 million had been allocated to the University of Sydney to study the safety and effectiveness of the current vaccine in children aged 10-14 years.
"The goal is to widen the age recommendation for the current Q fever vaccine and ultimately protect more rural adolescents," the spokesperson said.
To date, Dr Graves' lab has had success creating a new vaccine.
Although it had stood up in animal trials, human testing would rely on additional funding that hadn't yet been secured.
"That phase of the study would probably be done in QLD next year. It will be done in QLD because that's where most of the Q fever is and most interest in it and in vaccination," he said.
Between 2001 and 2006, the federal government ran a vaccination program for high risk industries.
There has not been another national program since and Q fever has not been added to the National Immunisation Program.
Queensland Health said there were no subsidies other than Medicare rebates for pre-vaccination screening tests.
A spokesperson from the Australian Department of Health did not respond specifically to questions about its support of a mass roll-out and if it would provide more funding for human-trials.
They indicated there would be changes to the Australian Immunisation Register in May to enable providers to report vaccination and natural immunity.
"These enhancements will make it easier for individuals, their healthcare providers, and at their discretion their employer, to know their vaccination status.
AgForce Cattle policy director Daniel Counsell said while the organisation currently did not offer members subsidies, he thought it could be a discussion for the future.
He said in the past, AgForce had lobbied with NSW Farmers for improved Q fever research funding, and the efforts had successfully led to the NSW government investing $4 million into research.
