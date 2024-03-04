The CQ cameleer taking Australian Idol by storm

If you've been to a camel race throughout rural Queensland, chances are you've come across the Richardson family from central Queensland who've been racing camels across the state for over 30 years.
Trent Richardson said his dad John, a former jockey and horse trainer, is affectionately known as the 'camel man' around parts of Queensland, and if he wasn't nearing 80-years-old, he'd still be racing camels.
The camel origin story, according to Trent, was that John won a camel race from the Gold Coast to Uluru after training up two camels he bought for 50 bucks.
"He had an idea of how to train a horse and he thought camels couldn't be too hard."
Trent, 22, had a unique upbringing, breeding camels and spending weekends hitting the road with a gooseneck trailer to race camels or set-up camel riding at country shows and fetes.
"I've been to just about every country town there is between the top of Queensland to the bottom of NSW," he said. "I think the old gooseneck probably has 1.6 million km on it."
"I genuinely think the reason I am the way I am is because of all the places I travelled as a kid and all the people I got to meet."
Trent hails from a small 10 hectare property in Nankin, around 10km from Rockhampton and has spent the last few years working in the mines and helping dad run the family business.
Though they've bred hundreds of camels over the years, they have about 20 remaining in their herd.
Trent said the family business has slowed down a bit now and although he loved the camels and didn't mind his job in the mines, he always felt he had something else to offer the world.
Exactly what that was has recently come to light for the young man, whose name has hit headlines around the country for his appearance on Australian Idol as a farm boy with a flair for country music.
"I was caught up in my head one night at work and I just knew there was something else out there for me other than swinging off a shovel for the rest of my life," he said.
Trent said he woke up the next morning with his phone 'blowing up' with friends tagging him in a post advertising auditions for Australian Idol.
He recorded himself singing in his car as an audition tape and sent it off to the producers in Sydney; doubting whether he was good enough to make the cut.
After a couple more audition tapes, he was selected for a live audition, but was again full of self-doubt.
"It's all well and good to sing over the phone to someone, but with judges and cameras I just didn't know how I was going to go, I'd never done gigs before or sung in front of anyone, it was a big risk," he said.
"That day on the plane I wondered whether I was going to go down there and choke with all the cameras. I didn't know whether I would be able to sing, remember lines - I didn't know what I was in for.
"An ex-girlfriend always told me I was no good and I always told her I was going to go on one of these shows and prove her wrong."
It seems he's done just that, getting to the top 10 in this year's crop of Australian Idol hopefuls. The top 10 will be whittled down to the top eight this week.
The journey so far has boosted his confidence big time.
"I have never felt so loved and alive in my life and it is literally what I know that I was born to do.
"I get out on that stage and I fell like I am home, what goes through my veins and head, the adrenaline, I just can't wait to perform, when I'm up there looking at posters of my name and smiles, sometimes I get emotional inside," he said.
Since appearing on the show he has become widely recognised by his trusty hat and camel pin that he's worn during each and every performance.
"I've worn that hat since I was two years old and I've got a lot of photos of me wearing it as a kid," he said.
"Dad is the same and has never worn any other hat."
Trent said his dad was proud of him, having always supported his dreams.
"Dad just can't believe it, I think it's given him another kick in life, I think he's a really proud dad. It was kind of a shock to everyone who thought, 'oh he's actually better than we all thought'," Trent said.
"Dad has always backed me from the start and said I could do anything I put my mind to.
Follow Rockhampton local and country singer songwriter Denvah Baker-Moller will also be vying for a spot in the top eight this week.
