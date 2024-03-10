Agriculture shows way for future economy

Recently at a meeting of financial executives canvassing our nation's next decade, I was struck by the yawning gap between what the average Australian would see as necessary, what governments are promising to deliver, and what is happening.
The politics of cost of living and interest rates dominate the daily news, but our future standard of living will be shaped more by action on deeper structural economic issues that various governments have dumped in the "too hard" basket.
Essential reforms include driving productivity growth, invigorating business investment in R&D, increasing competition, constraining the growing cost of government, reducing red tape, and achieving an efficient and fair system of taxation.
The current trend is for a resurgence of an inflexible industrial relations system from last century, vilification of capitalism, and creeping regulation slowing investment and driving up business costs.
Most recent ABS figures report our population growing at 2.4 per cent, GDP growing at 2.1pc and labour productivity shrinking by 0.3pc.
Bankers will tell you there is no shortage of relatively cheap capital to fund the broad range of critical infrastructure needed for new industries, the energy transition, transportation, communications, and housing.
But for a generation our education system has not delivered "bang for buck", politicians have shied away from economic reform, and the possibilities of public-private partnership in cost effective nation building have been sidelined.
The upshot, as one Productivity Commissioner said recently, is a "productivity paradox" of a relatively highly educated country where annual productivity growth has slowed from 2.2pc back in the 1990s to 0.8pc over the past decade.
AMP's chief economist counts that as a decade long $350 billion hit to future living standards, just as there will be additional demands for defence spending, NDIS, and health care.
So rather than tinkering at the edges, a national cabinet commitment and collaboration is needed to achieve what the OECD calls the "dynamism" of an economy that is competitive, prosperous, and sustainable.
Our policy makers should look no further than agriculture to see how Australians can contribute to growth and productivity by investing in new technologies, continually adapting, and meeting the market challenge of international competition and domestic duopoly.
And while they are at it, they should heed the advice of the OECD and the Regional Australia Institute and invest in Australia's second tier regional cities from Ballarat to Rockhampton where the productivity dividend will be earned most efficiently and impactfully.
