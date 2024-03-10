Queensland Country Life
Domestic market slide continues

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
March 10 2024 - 11:00am
Australian grain markets continued to grind lower last week, pressured by tumbling global wheat prices and export lukewarm demand.

