Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

Agriculture - the solution or the bogeyman?

By Michael Guerin, Agforce Ceo
March 9 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture - the solution or the bogeyman?
Agriculture - the solution or the bogeyman?

It is a truth well understood that our cities are not only major centres of economic activity, knowledge, innovation and governance - they are also the site of our highest consumption of natural resources.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.