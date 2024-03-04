Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Campdrafts ramping up

By Robyn Paine
March 4 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Campdrafting is ramping up in the southern parts of the state with large nominations being received by campdraft committees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.