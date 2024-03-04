Campdrafts ramping up

Campdrafting is ramping up in the southern parts of the state with large nominations being received by campdraft committees.
Four campdraft events were held over the weekend offering limited programs at each event.
Following on from the Burrandowan campdraft, Jandowae competitor Sam Greenup continued his winning form, taking out the Bell Show Maiden campdraft riding his home-bred gelding Jack Daniels on behalf of his wife, Amy.
Burnett Fahey (Convict) also continued his winning streak after his success at Burrandowan, winning the Maiden B draft at the Millmerran Show Campdraft, while Josh Hermann (PCD Reyning Metal) was another in-form competitor backing up his recent win at the Cooyar Show Campdraft to win the Millmerran Show Maiden A.
The Millmerran Show and Karara Campdraft committees were forced to cancel their Sunday programs, after rain on Saturday evening.
The Darling Downs Branch of the ASHS will host the Australian Campdraft Association (ACA) National Finals at the Dalby Showgrounds from April 23-27 and it promises to be a spectacular event.
President Jim Ryan and his hard-working committee have been well recognised as host of the Dalby ASH Sale and are expecting a large following with the ACA finals.
Meanwhile, the introduction of the Campdraft Central Association has seen numerous committees elect to proceed under that banner for the 2024 season with close to 30 committees supporting the new association.
The Wandoan and wider campdraft community is getting behind the Campdraft for A Cure campdraft to be held from April 19-21. This event emerged after a local child, Gracie Webster, was diagnosed with Syngap 1 in 2021.
Four friends of the Websters decided to create a not-for-profit organisation to hold a fundraising event in the hopes of bringing much-needed awareness and to raise vital funds to support the quest for treatment and to expedite the research into finding a cure.
The inaugural Campdraft for A Cure was held in May 2022 at Wandoan and was an outstanding event attracting interest from all over the country and raised $220,000.
This year, the organising committee is delighted to announce that Senex has confirmed $45,000 sponsorship toward the Open and other prize money on offer includes the $10,000 Donrica Stockhorse Restricted Open and the $20,000 Teys Bros Novice.
The High School Percentile Cup Campdraft Committee has advised the popular event will be held on October 5-6 at the Pittsworth Showgrounds and that the Queensland Department of Education has approved that all schools are allowed to compete. New committee members have been announced with Emily Curr as president, Peter Dowling as vice-president and Lisa Wallace as secretary.
The Ray White Epic Horse Sale is to be held at the Armidale Showgrounds on March 21-23, offering 103 horses catalogued with a total prize pool of over $100,000 for the incentive events and incorporates the Epic Campdraft for horses five years and under that have been purchased from previous Epic sales.
This year, 35 horses will contest the Epic Incentive Campdraft and the winner will take home $30,000 in cash and prizes, including a Ben Morrow trophy saddle and a $5000 Toyota Voucher. The program also includes the Infinity Incentive Campdraft for horses six years of age and older and an open campdraft.
Campdraft events on this weekend include the Chinchilla & District and Toogoolawah.
