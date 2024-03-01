Cheaper market greets Emerald yarding

The Emerald combined cattle sale on Thursday saw a total yarding of 2340 head.
Agents reported a good quality yarding was offered for most descriptions, with cattle drawn from the local region and a couple of lines from northern and western areas.
There was said to be a cheapening trend for most descriptions except for the better finished heavy cows and bulls.
The usual panel of meatworks buyers were present and showed selective competition, with the better end of the heavier cows receiving slightly stronger competition.
A limited panel of feedlot and restocker buyers were present, although those that were present were all active and the better quality cattle made healthy rates.
The plainer, lesser quality types were met with a significant lack of interest and significant rate decreases.
Alan and Julie Hay, Blairgowrie, Jericho, sold a line of Braford/Santa/Red Brahman cross feeder steers to top the sale at 349.2c/kg weighing 481kg to return $1682/head.
Cody Hay, Blairgowrie, Jericho, sold heavy Santa feeder steers weighing 507kg, which made 335.2c/kg to return $1701/head.
Danny and Leanne Jones, Brookleigh, Springsure, sold Brangus heifers weighing 327kg making 270.2c/kg to return $883/head.
