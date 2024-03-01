Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Cheaper market greets Emerald yarding

March 1 2024 - 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cheaper market greets Emerald yarding
Cheaper market greets Emerald yarding

The Emerald combined cattle sale on Thursday saw a total yarding of 2340 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.