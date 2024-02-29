Motorcyclist dies at scene of two-vehicle crash

A 72-year-old motorcyclist died yesterday afternoon after two-vehicle crash in Leyburn.
Police media said initial investigations indicate that a 4WD was travelling south on Toowoomba Karara Rd around 3pm.
They said as the 4WD turned right into Stonehedge Rd, a collision occurred with a motorcycle that was heading north on Toowoomba Karara Rd.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 72-year-old Leyburn man, died at the scene.
The driver of the 4WD was not physically injured in the incident.
Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.
