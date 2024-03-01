Queensland Country Life
Highest rates in the state put pressure on NQ graziers

By Steph Allen
March 1 2024 - 11:00am
Cassowary Coast grazier Jason Burzacott says he is paying 1.8 times the rates of the highest rate payers on the east coast. Picture: Jason Burzacott
Cassowary Coast grazier Jason Burzacott says he is paying 1.8 times the rates of the highest rate payers on the east coast. Picture: Jason Burzacott

A NORTH Queensland grazier says his region is being flogged with rates three times higher than neighbouring electorates, and 1.8 times more than the east coast's highest rate payers from the Burdekin region.

