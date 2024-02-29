One man is dead after a cattle truck incident in CQ

One man has died while another has been seriously injured after an incident involving a cattle truck in central Queensland.
Police have confirmed that a man in his 30s died at the scene of the accident that occurred on a property on the Dawson Highway near Bauhinia.
A QFES spokesperson said an under ramp to the top level of a cattle truck collapsed with cattle on board on to the two men underneath.
The men were extracted by police and ambulance personnel called to the scene.
Two crews from QFES also attended the scene of the accident, but were not required except to make the scene safe.
The man in his 50s, who is described as in a serious condition, suffered pelvic and leg injuries. He was to be airlifted by helicopter from the scene to Rockhampton Base Hospital.
Emergency services got the call about the incident at 1.10pm.
