Gulf gillnet-free fishing zones revealed

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated February 29 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 4:00pm
The state government has revealed it will establish new net-free fishing zones for the Gulf of Carpentaria. Picture Supplied.
The state government has revealed it will establish new net-free fishing zones for the Gulf of Carpentaria and adjustment package for industry as part of structural changes to commercial fishing from the west coast of Queensland to the Northern Territory border.

