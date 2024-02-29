Queensland Country Life
Western Downs farming, grazing country makes $1720/acre at auction

By Mark Phelps
Updated February 29 2024 - 1:45pm, first published 1:13pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Western Downs farming and grazing property Allhambe has sold at auction for $1720/acre. Picture supplied
The 518 hectare (1279 acre) Western Downs property Allhambe has sold at auction for $2.2 million - about $4247/ha ($1720/acre).

