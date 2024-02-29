Western Downs farming, grazing country makes $1720/acre at auction

The 518 hectare (1279 acre) Western Downs property Allhambe has sold at auction for $2.2 million - about $4247/ha ($1720/acre).
Offered by Wicks family, two of the four registered bidders were active at the Ray White Rural auction held in Tara on Thursday.
Allhambe and is located 3km south of Tara and features brigalow belah soils.
The property is divided into six well fenced paddocks.
About half of the country is cultivated with the balance having improved and native pastures for grazing.
Water is supplied from five dams and several troughs.
Infrastructure includes an operational four stand shearing shed with sheep yards, a large machinery shed with a concrete floor, storage shed, and two 70 tonne grain silos.
There is a also a three bedroom home.
Craig Davison, Ray White Rural, Tara, handled the marketing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.