Moreton bull and female sale makes a return after dry weather postponement

The Moreton All Breeds Bull and Female Sale made a return on Thursday after dry weather forced its postponement last October.
A total of 27 bulls were offered with 18 sold for a top price of $4200, and an average of $3129 for a clearance of 66 per cent.
There were 10 lots of cows and calves offered and nine sold to a high of $2820 and average of $1877.
In the heifers all seven lots sold for a top of $1600 and average of $975.
The sale opened strongly when Annette Wood of Parkdale Farming sold 10 Charolais cows with their first calves, by a Tomawill Droughtmaster bull, for $2820/unit to Mallan Investements, Clothiers Creek NSW.
The majority were said to be back in calf to the same bull.
Ms Wood, who has a small block herself plus other lease properties, purchased the cows as weaner heifers with their sibling steers, two years ago and said the time was right to sell.
"Because we want to try and get away from cows and calves...basically we like having steers and they were bought at the right time, we fed them up, looked after them and it's time for them to go," she said.
"...they are beautiful beautiful calves. We looked after these ever since they were babies and it's challenging when it's dry but today we sold them and the reward speaks for itself."
Top money for the bulls was paid for the 21-month-old Santa sire, Santalands W18, offered by Glenn Holt, Santalands stud, Toowoomba and selling to BJ and KA Mcnamara, Darlington.
The polled bull was by their home bred sire Santalands Rancher R6, going back to King Ranch genetics, and out of Myola S13 and recorded 44cm in the scrotum and 65 per cent morphology semen.
It was the first time Mr Holt had supported the sale, normally selling around 10 to 12 bulls out of the paddock each year.
"A couple of our regular buyers are full up with bulls so we decided to give this a crack because the paddock demand is not right there just now and it's out of season for joining," he said.
"We are trying to breed strong headed poll bulls with good underlines, good sheaths, that are not fed on grain and are functional and fit, that people will get longevity out of.
"The lady that bought the top price bull for her brother said he bought a bull from us at Mt Tamborine when we started 40 years ago."
In total, Mr Holt offered and sold five bulls to average $3840.
The top pen of heifers was also offered by Mr Holt.
The two Santa females made $1600 each and sold together to Love Bevan J, Coomera.
Shepherdson and Boyd agent Jack Fogg said south east Queensland buyers were in attendance but bulls were also bound for Rockhampton and Charters Towers.
"I think the females sold exceptionally well and above some market rates in the last fortnight," he said.
"For the quality of bulls on offer, there was some good value and we were pretty happy with the clearance rate on the day."
Local demand for bulls was subdued given many had finished seasonal mating but heifers were sought after, he said.
"We pushed it back from October due to the dry weather," he said.
"No one really wanted to think about buying a bull but now it's rained I think that is probably why our females have gone so well this time of the year.
"All the quality (bulls) sold quite well, anything that was a bit marginal on quality, was reflected in their price.
"We will reevaluate if we will hold this sale again at this time of year, it's seasonal of course."
