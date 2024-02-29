Why these producers have hosted a music festival on their farm for 14 years

Despite juggling a bustling cattle and herb operation, Biloela producers Paul and Kim Stringer have been running a music festival at their property for well over a decade.
The festival started as a gathering of friends who came together to jam and listen to music on the back of a herb trailer by the picturesque Kroombit Creek that runs through their property.
The event has now grown to a ticketed BYO camping music festival with around 500 people descending on the property in July to camp and attend the festival. This year, there will be 17 artists on the line-up.
At their property Lynaura, the Stringers run 140 hectares of herbs, and in the past three years have moved away from growing hay and into breeding cattle.
They are focusing on a mixed cross using Brangus bulls over their herd of around 100 breeders consisting of Simbra, Droughtmaster, Santa Gertrudis and Angus cows.
In order to separate the festival and their key agricultural areas to avoid risking their sensitive crops, they have built a separate lane way so patrons do not enter into areas where they could pose risk to the crop or track weeds into their pastures. Those areas are also fenced off during the event.
When Queensland Country Life spoke to Ms Stringer she said the cattle were out in the lane way to keep the grass short with all the rain they'd had, but would be moved to another area on the property during the festival. They also don't allow people to bring animals or pets onto the property during the event.
"It's never impacted our farm because we have it so separate," Ms Stringer said.
Although the festival isn't driven by a drive to diversify and doesn't turn over profit yet, the real drive behind it was to bring something different to Biloela.
Ms Stringer said the biggest the goal was to eventually bring bigger headline bands to a rural area where they may not usually perform.
"We don't want money in the bank for us, we want money in the bank to be able to bring a headline act next year," she said.
"We do it because we love live music, that's about all I can say.
"We've had moments where we've said 'oh this is too much we won't do it again', but everyone always says what a great event it was, so we do it again. We're lucky to have met people that love it as well."
Organising a festival around a mixed farming operation is not a simple task. It takes up a lot of Ms Stringer's time throughout the year, with her husband being more hands-on around festival set up and pack down.
"I've had to learn websites, social media management, event management, risk management, I do it all," Ms Stringer said.
They chose to hold the event in July due to more predictable weather that time of year, with less rain, heat, and less chance of cyclones. They also like having people being able to cosy up next to fire drums.
But holding it then meant they had to interrupt their harvesting schedule for their coriander and parsley crops.
"We harvest right up until the festival, but we take the Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday off before the festival.
"We try and get them [Gourmet Garden] to schedule us in for later that week after Winterfest because we need a week or two to recover as it's so huge."
They also usually get their on-farm staff involved in the festival.
"We have a full time staff member with us all the time and then we have two causal local ladies who do hand weeding for us and then they're available for harvest," Ms Stringer said.
"We normally get our staff involved with the set up of Winterfest and the two ladies help out as they know the place, know the farm, know where people shouldn't be going.
"You do have to keep an eye on people, but we've never had any problems. I think everyone that goes, just really loves music."
The line-up of music is diverse with many different genres covered. The couple have a preference for original or up and coming artists rather than cover bands.
Some of the musos on the line-up include Grafton country music legend Col Finley, Gympie's Taurean Thompson who plays southern rock blues, and Makay local country singer songwriter Brad Butcher.
"Our goal is to get original Australian artists that are up and coming," Ms Stringer said.
