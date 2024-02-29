Volunteer firefighters OH&S alarm: 'Firetrucks over safe weight limits'

Rural Fire Brigade Association of Queensland general manager Justin Choveaux said members are very concerned about the integrity of their fire trucks which are alleged to be excess of safe weight limits.
Mr Choveaux said the RFBAQ has called on the state government to investigate the situation as a matter of urgency.
"On February 27, I and RFBAQ president and Pomona first officer Ian Pike AFSM (Australia Fire Service Medal) met with Queensland Fire & Emergency Services acting commissioner Steven Smith and Rural Fire Service Queensland acting chief officer Ben Millington in Brisbane at the emergency service complex," Mr Choveaux said.
"There we made the strongest possible recommendation that all vehicles be weighed across Queensland as soon as possible.
"That QFES have known fire trucks are overweight since 2019 and not actively produced a workable solution has left brigade members who operate these vehicles on the roads exposed to potential litigation and this is indefensible.
"We feel the fire service is relying on the volunteers dedication to their community and counting on them to go out in overweight vehicles to dangerous situations."
Mr Choveaux said the RFBAQ had been communication with QFES for some time about the issue.
"During the intense flooding which included the Townsville inundation in early 2019, it was identified a number of Rural Fire Service trucks were overweight," he said.
"A number of remedial actions were attempted by the QFES and in December 2021 a number of brigades were informed that their trucks were overweight.
"QFES took these trucks for weight reduction measures and at least one of these trucks has still not been returned, nor has the brigade received a replacement."
In January the RFBAQ wrote to Mr Smith outlining their ongoing concerns that a large number of RFSQ firefighting vehicles were overweight.
"This was in response to brigades and RFSQ field officers reporting many vehicles were in for weight reduction measures and repair across the state," Mr Choveaux said.
"We asked Mr Smith to assure us in writing what we have asserted is not true and if this cannot be achieved then for him to have QFleet (which provides vehicle leasing and strategic fleet management services) undertake an independent assessment."
Mr Choveaux said the RFBAQ advised brigades with vehicles identified as overweight is it cannot be driven on the road.
"The vehicle should be given a Code-7, indicating the fire truck is not available for turnout," he said.
"For brigades concerned their fire trucks may be overweight the advice is not to drive the vehicle on the road, contact the QFES and have them come out and weigh the fire truck."
Mr Choveaux said he understood QFES had only one team and a single set of equipment capable of weighing fire trucks available.
"Since the RFBAQ wrote to Mr Smith, QFES and the RFSQ, paid staff have been visiting brigades with a set of portable scales and have started weighing fire trucks," he said.
"This has led to brigades contacting us that the results found were overweight light attack fire trucks and overweight medium attack fire trucks."
Mr Choveaux said currently there are 673 medium attack fire trucks and 284 light attack fire trucks within the 1000 plus fleet.
But a QFES spokesperson said the organisation prioritised the safety of its volunteers, staff and the public.
"QFES works with providers to ensure its fleet is safe, fit-for-purpose and compliant with regulations and specifications," the spokesperson said.
"Vehicles are built within the manufacturer's specifications, which are based on a standard equipped vehicle (and) QFES has processes in place to ensure annual maintenance, safety inspection compliance and safety standards are met across its fleet, including those vehicles that are modified.
"QFES has been alerted to the possibility that a number of Rural Fire Service appliances may exceed their certified gross vehicle mass.
"Modifications have been made through including additional equipment on appliances and enhanced safety features for firefighters, such as thermal curtains and deluge systems."
The spokesperson said detailed guidance is being finalised to assist affected brigades to undertake measures to ensure that appliances are not operated above their plated GVM during training or non-active duty.
"QFES has also initiated a program of work to assess potentially affected appliances and is proactively assessing the risk of those inadvertently operating above their plated GVM and any additional controls that may be required to mitigate safety or compliance risks," the spokesperson said.
"QFES will continue to take an active role in supporting brigades and volunteers to implement practical solutions to weight concerns without impacting emergency response capability (and) is committed to ensuring compliance and the safety of our valued volunteers, staff and the public.
Member for Burdekin Dale Last said he was furious volunteers were putting their lives at risk in unsafe fire trucks.
"To think vehicles supplied to our emergency services are non-compliant is a very serious workplace health and safety risk," he said.
"In addition to a Question on Notice, in August 2023 I requested a Parliamentary Inquiry into this issue,"
Mr Last said the most recent advice he had received from the Legal Affairs and Safety Committee indicated enquiries into the issue are continuing and they await a reply from QFES.
