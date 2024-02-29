Outstanding Darling Downs farm now asking $22 million | Video

Outstanding inner Darling Downs property Boundary Farms has been listed for $22 million after being put to auction by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on Wednesday.
Offered by David and Cheryl Ruhle and Allan and Moira Ruhle, the 1217 hectare (3007 acre) aggregation in 13 freehold titles has been expertly put together during the past 17 years.
The asking price is equal to about $18,077/ha ($7316/acre).
The country is described as being some of the finest deep black, self mulching clay soils found on the eastern Darling Downs' Condamine River flood plain.
Boundary Farms is located 49km north west of Warwick and 52km south of Toowoomba and currently has 1142ha (2823 acres) developed for cultivation, with 144ha (355 acres) under centre pivot irrigation.
The three groundwater allocations total 258 megalitres.
There is 697ha (1723 acres) of fallow country following the 2023 winter crop and 445ha (1100 acres) of summer crop.
The property is credited with achieving yields of 10 tonnes/ha with sorghum and 7.5t/ha with wheat in recent years.
As part of the Ruhle's management, extensive earthworks have been carried out including land levelling to assist in the drainage of the property.
The balance of the property comprises of elevated box, loamy ridge country suited to structural improvements as well as lagoon and river frontage.
There is 3500 tonnes of grain storage, including a 1500t of shed bunker storage, backed by aeration and drying capabilities.
The structural improvements of Boundary Farms are extensive.
Shedding includes a 52.5x25m bunker/machinery shed, a 15x12.5m machinery shed with a workshop wired with three-phase power, an 18.6x11m machinery shed with a skillion, 14x10.8m machinery shed, a 15.7x15.4m machinery shed with a skillion, a 13mx9m hay shed, tractor shed, and an older ex-shearing shed.
The cattle yards are equipped with a loading ramp, and a crush. There are also opportunity feeding pens.
The aggregation also has two three bedroom residences, a cottage and workers' quarters.
Contact Matt Cleary, 0428 987 340, Ray White Rural.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.