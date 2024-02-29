Queensland Country Life
Outstanding Darling Downs farm now asking $22 million | Video

By Mark Phelps
February 29 2024 - 11:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate

Outstanding inner Darling Downs property Boundary Farms has been listed for $22 million after being put to auction by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on Wednesday.

