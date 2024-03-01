Rural GPs call for more support to help those addicted to drugs

The RACGP call to action followed the release of the National Drug Strategy Household Survey 2022-2023 which found 1 per cent of people drank alcohol in ways which risked their health, 47 pc of people had used an illicit drug and while cigarette smoking had declined from 11 pc to 8.3 pc the use of e-cigarettes and vapes nearly tripled from 2. 5 pc to 7 pc.

