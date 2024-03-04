Queensland Country Life
How David Freeman's sustainable farm gave him hope and salvation

By Alison Paterson
March 5 2024 - 10:00am
Freeman's Organic Farm owner and manager David Freeman with Prince, his beloved Kelpie. Mr Freeman is the fourth generation to farm the Currumbin Valley property Picture: Alison Paterson
As David Freeman walks around his Currumbin Valley farm with his beloved Kelpie, Prince, bounding by his side, he can't help but feel he's come full circle.

