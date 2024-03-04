How David Freeman's sustainable farm gave him hope and salvation

As David Freeman walks around his Currumbin Valley farm with his beloved Kelpie, Prince, bounding by his side, he can't help but feel he's come full circle.
As the fourth-generation farmer and fourth-generation military officer raised on the property, Mr Freeman said the past decade since he left the army to come home and transform the farm from a commercial operation using pesticides to one using organic principles had changed his life for the better.
"This farm has been my salvation," he said.
Mr Freeman retired with the rank of Lieutenant-Colonel, served for 28 years including multiple tours to East Timor, as well as in Iraq and Afghanistan, where as well as commanding personnel at the Defence, he specialised in international human rights and climate law.
"I found the farm very healing and therapeutic when I was medically discharged in 2014," he said.
"I'd done five tours of duty in stressful situations and you carry a lot of it with you, you solider on and don't realise you are affected.
"The farm helped heal me as it did my dad and grandfather when they came back from World War Two."
Mr Freeman said when he decided to swap khaki for worn denim, he also wanted to ensure the farm, which is located 330m above sea level with views along the valley to the ocean, used sustainable practices.
"I knew when I left the army I'd never be a conventional farmer using chemicals," he said.
"The soils here are just so good and I knew if I continued to nurture it, I could maintain the three separate micro-climates, which allows us to grow just about anything."
Now the farm, which previously concentrated solely on bananas, grows two varieties, New Guinea Cavendish and Lady Fingers, as well as custard apples, avocados, mandarins, pawpaw and papaya as well beans, broccoli, capsicum, carrots, eggplant, garlic, kale, lettuce, onions, squash, pumpkins, rainbow chard, silverbeet, strawberries, sweet potato tomatoes and zucchini.
"We also have a wide variety of organic herbs people can pick fresh," he said.
"Our farm stall also has a mobile coffee facility but we have council approval to build a permanent café and structure over the coming months."
Part of converting the farm to organic meant a conscious decision to scale back production to 10 acres (4 hectares), Mr Freeman said.
"The farm was founded by my great-great-uncle Arthur Freeman who was successfully growing bananas in Fiji but during World War One the government requisitioned his freighters," he said.
"In 1915 Arthur came to Queensland, understood the fertility of the area's volcanic soil and the demand for bananas.
"On 40 ha of the farm's 160 ha total he started the state's first banana farm, which at one stage was Queensland's largest."
Mr Freeman said the soil was so fertile instead of just one sucker his uncle could allow four suckers to form and harvest 360 pounds per banana tree.
"The fruit was considered of such high quality it was selected to be served on P&O ships," he said.
"By 1925 he was harvesting 1000 cases of 80 pounds of bananas each week to go to the Melbourne fruit and vegetable markets."
Mr Freeman said he now grows .4 ha of bananas as well as 500 custard apple and 300 avocado trees.
"Mum very kindly let me dig up her lawn tennis court to to grow vegetables," he said
"At the moment I'm prepping it to grow winter vegetables including cauliflower, broccoli and kale."
Mr Freeman said since moving away from using conventional chemicals he had been able to transform and reduce pest damage.
"At one stage we had nearly 40 per cent damage from the fruit spotting bug," he said.
"So we use Anastatus Wasps as an integrated pest management tool. We nail a strip of the wasps to every third tree and now our damage is under 1 pc."
Running the farm is a seven-day-a-week operation Mr Freeman said.
"I have three part-time people and three volunteers who assist with the veterans who work on their dedicated garden."
The 4000 sqm Veterans Organic Garden, where former servicemen and women can learn the principles of organic farming, sustainable agriculture and soil regeneration is very close to Mr Freeman's heart.
"I'm on the board of the Currumbin RSL and I decided to help other veterans so they can spend time in nature and grow their own nutrient-dense food to help their overall health and help in the healing process," he said.
"The other day we had 32 veterans and three volunteers here which was great."
Another income stream Mr Freeman initiated is growing Paulownia timber which he planted in 1997 and is highly sought after by surfboard shapers.
He said there's currently 300 trees growing but only a third are ready to harvest.
"It's very light and very strong," he said.
"The farm has it's own mill and we harvest this timber, which is gaining in popularity with makers of wooden surfboards, tiny houses and furniture."
Mr Freeman said he believed by passing on his knowledge of regenerative agriculture, the farm could go from strength to strength.
"When I hand this farm onto my boys Charles, 24, and George, 22, I plan to leave it in better condition than when it was passed on to me and I hope they do the same," he said.
