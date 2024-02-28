Lack of time given to fire fighters

Frustrated volunteers and the LNP Opposition have urged the Miles Government to give rural fire fighters more time to respond to proposed amendments to the Fire Service Act 1990 relating to the Rural Fire Brigade.
The Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland management committee wrote to the minister in late January, rejecting the draft amendments to the Fire Service Act 1990 as 'a bureaucratic power grab', saying they deviated from independent recommendations to establish a Rural Fire Service as a separate entity, promised by the Palaszczuk government last October.
Shadow Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Dale Last has written to Minister Nikki Boyd after concerns were raised by volunteers about the lack of time to respond.
Mr Last said consultation must be extended.
"In the interest of openness and transparency, the process should be delayed to allow more time for Queenslanders to have their say," Mr Last said.
"It's crucial the State Labor Government allows proper consultation and feedback from all stakeholders.
"Amongst the chaos and crisis of the Miles Government the process has been rushed.
"Many volunteers are angry that they've been shut out.
Mr Last said Queensland rural volunteer firies deserve to be empowered, valued and heard.
"Regional Queensland communities rely on these dedicated volunteers and we can't afford to lose any more."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.