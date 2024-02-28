Queensland Country Life
Lack of time given to fire fighters

By Helen Walker
February 29 2024 - 10:00am
Backburing in progress. File picture.

Frustrated volunteers and the LNP Opposition have urged the Miles Government to give rural fire fighters more time to respond to proposed amendments to the Fire Service Act 1990 relating to the Rural Fire Brigade.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

