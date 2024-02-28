Queensland Country Life
Central Queensland girls gallop onto podcast scene with 'Cowgirl Channel'

By Ellouise Bailey
February 28 2024 - 9:00pm
Toni Lamb from Gwambegwine, north of Taroom, and Bella Hanson from Woolthorpe near Theodore have started a podcast for other young women about all things rural life. Picture supplied
Toni Lamb from Gwambegwine, north of Taroom, and Bella Hanson from Woolthorpe near Theodore have started a podcast for other young women about all things rural life. Picture supplied

In their early twenties, Toni Lamb and Bella Hanson are already making waves platforming rural and remote voices. And all from Bella's living room couch.

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

