Central Queensland girls gallop onto podcast scene with 'Cowgirl Channel'

In their early twenties, Toni Lamb and Bella Hanson are already making waves platforming rural and remote voices. And all from Bella's living room couch.
Their new podcast, Cowgirl Channel, launched with great success in early February. With an initial release of four episodes, they are now poised to unveil fresh content on a weekly basis.
Both girls were raised as "cowgirls", honing their cattle mustering skills on properties in central Queensland.
Toni Lamb, 22, hails from Gwambegwine, north of Taroom, where her parents manage commercial cattle across a 50,181 hectare property.
Her family also runs their own herds across two blocks; Cushnie, about 40 minutes from Gwambegwine towards Theodore, and the other, Thornfield, located 10 kilometers outside Taroom towards Wandoan.
"For as long as I can remember I've been mustering cherry red Santas at Gwambegwine, on horseback," Ms Lamb said.
"On our own properties we stock a few different lines of cattle, gradually working on improving their genetics.
"We are also a very horse mad family that are keen campdrafters.
"We are very much into breeding well bred horses and are looking to keep good bloodlines running throughout our string of horses, whilst also improving and venturing to different breeds where possible," she said.
Ms Lamb spends her days studying to become a primary school teacher and helping on the family property, describing her daily life as the "best of both worlds".
Bella Hanson, 21, grew up in Moura where her dad worked as a livestock agent and family ran a Brangus stud.
Three years ago her family purchased Woolthorpe near Theodore to expand their stud operation Bullakeana, where they raise and sell Brangus and Ultrablacks.
In addition to helping out at the property and stud marketing, she studies journalism, works full time as a freelance writer, photographer and media consultant, and often travels to show her family's stud cattle.
The girls met during their first year of boarding school in 2018 at Rockhampton Grammar School.
The idea for the podcast came about during a late night chat where the girls described "trying to solve each other's life problems" without much luck.
The topics mirrored those typically explored in mainstream pop culture podcasts, such as love, life and friendship. However, the girls struggled to connect with the content as the hosts weren't from the bush.
Despite living an hour and 15 minutes apart, with no service a lot of the time, they've managed to align their schedules, albeit with some difficulty, to record their podcast primarily targeted at young women living rurally.
"We're covering all the relevant topics from isolation, careers, mental health, drinking culture, working on the land, friendships, love, imposter syndrome, navigating your twenties and all the things in between.
"We hope it reflects the work ethic, persistence, and lifestyle of those living rurally and remotely and provides relatable content that relieves the feeling of isolation which we all know too well."
The episodes alternate between the girls covering a relatable topic one week, and a special guest the following week.
"We're not trying to be like other agricultural podcasts where it's a focus on the story or the journey, we're just uncovering conversations that we feel are relatable and need to be had to provide our listeners with the golden nuggets of advice they need to hear whilst providing a good laugh or two."
They've already had some notable guest speakers from the rural sector including Shanna Whan from Sober in the Country, and businesswoman Abbie Lewis from Bushmits. They were very tight-lipped about their future guests.
"Ultimately, we just want to shed light on as many inspiring individuals within our industry and relative industries," they said.
"So far our guests have been females, but we have episodes in the pipeline with cowboys and gentlemen as well."
Though they often record bulk episodes from Bella's lounge room on weekends, they've also been flexible and recorded on the road.
"We're able to travel with the equipment and so far we've recorded episodes in the back of a gooseneck at the Tamworth Nutrien Classic at the start of February, so who knows where we'll be recording next.
"As long as one person has the recording gear on hand, we can record via phone from wherever we are so there is plenty of flexibility, and that's how we record our guest episodes."
The girls said there were a lot of 'moving parts' behind the scenes to launch a successful podcast.
This included planning social media content, writing up show notes, organising sponsorship, editing, setting up the technology and back end, and shooting branded content.
"We are proud to say that we have done it all ourselves and that our podcast is a reflection of not only us, but the people who have been pivotal influences throughout our lives," the girls said.
You can find a new episode from the girls every Friday on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.