Man buried in grain on CQ property

A man has sustained significant leg injuries after he was buried in grain following a silo collapse on February 28.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man, aged in his 30s, was entrapped in the grain underneath a silo at a property at Arcturus, three hours west of Rockhampton.
Emergency services received a call about the incident at 9.15am.
As of 11am, the man had been freed from the grain.
A RACQ CapRescue Rescue 300 helicopter was on the scene.
Paramedics were still treating the man, who had sustained significant injuries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.