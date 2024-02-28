Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Man buried in grain on CQ property

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated February 28 2024 - 12:49pm, first published 11:51am
A RACQ CapRescue Rescue 300 helicopter is on scene where a man has been buried in grain. Picture: RACQ
A man has sustained significant leg injuries after he was buried in grain following a silo collapse on February 28.

