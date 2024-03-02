Queensland Country Life
Well balanced breeding and backgrounding property with views | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 3 2024 - 10:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate

Kurrajong Hills is described as a well balanced 347 hectare (857 acre) breeding and backgrounding property with a fertile mix of undulating to steeper country with basalt scrub and soft forest soils.

