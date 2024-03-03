Bundoo: Developed country with established buffel grass | Video

Cluster fenced South West Queensland property Bundoo consists of 4267 hectares (10,544 acres) of developed country featuring large areas established buffel grass.
Located on the Wellwater Road, 62km east of Charleville and 58km north west of Morven, the freehold property is situated 235km from the Roma selling centre.
The country consists of 10,544 acres of developed soft red mulga, box, ironbark country with small areas of brigalow.
Some 755ha (1866 acres) of the pulled country has also been cutter barred.
The Queensland Government PMAV vegetation mapping shows 76pc of Bundoo being category X.
The estimated carrying capacity is about 350 breeding cows or 650 backgrounders.
There are five main paddocks and two holding paddocks.
Three of Bundoo's boundaries are exclusion fencing, with the property cluster fenced with two other properties.
Internal fences comprise of four barbed wires on steel posts or three barbed wires on steel posts.
The permanent and portable panel yards have a five-way draft, drafting pound, race, covered crush and loading ramp.
Water is supplied from a bore located near the cottage that is equipped with an electric powered submersible pump with a pressure switch.
The bore services the cottage, cattle yards and two 22,500 litre poly tanks that supply five concrete troughs through 3.5km of 63mm and 50mm poly pipe.
There are also nine dams strategically positioned on the property.
Structural Improvements include a one bedroom cottage and a lockable two bay shed.
Bundoo also has the added benefit of being certified organic to take advantage of all markets.
The Sargood family is selling Bundoo as part of a long-term succession planning strategy.
Expressions of interest close with Ray White Rural on April 4.
Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, or Mark Minnis, 0437 111 060, Ray White Rural.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.