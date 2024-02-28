Weaner steers reach 506c at Roma

Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 452c/kg and averaged 417c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 506c/kg and averaged 417c/kg. Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 478c/kg and averaged 389c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 434c/kg and averaged 372c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 372c/kg and averaged 347c/kg.