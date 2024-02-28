Weaner steers reach 506c at Roma

A total of 5734 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 452c/kg and averaged 417c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 506c/kg and averaged 417c/kg. Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 478c/kg and averaged 389c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 434c/kg and averaged 372c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 372c/kg and averaged 347c/kg.
Champion Livestock, Longway Station, Longreach sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 506c/kg, reaching a top of $1364 to average $1364. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 298c/kg, reaching a top of $867 to average $867.
BP and AP Curran, Talleyrand, Longreach sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 478c/kg, reaching a top of $1612 to average $1323.
PJ and ME Brennan, For Far, Mitchell sold Charolais cross steers to 476c/kg, reaching a top of $1177 to average $1,048.
Toby Wass, Barcaldine sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 462c/kg, reaching a top of $1620 to average $1127.
Alcurah Creek Grazing, Alcurah, Roma sold Charolais cross steers to 442c/kg, reaching a top of $1357 to average $1213. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 308c/kg, reaching a top of $1381 to average $856.
Michael and Carla Carroll, Luckona Road, Wallumbilla sold Angus cross steers to 438c/kg, reaching a top of $1140 to average $971. The Angus cross heifers to 296c/kg reaching a top of $725 to average $577.
LJ and SG Hanna, Terrarara, Mitchell sold Santa Gertrudis steers sold to 432c/kg, reaching a top of $1467 to average $1389. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 290c/kg, reaching a top of $927 to average $829.
PW and YR Johnson, Innisvale, Injune sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 412c/kg, reaching a top of $1733 to average $1438. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 326c/kg, reaching a top of $1318 to average $1189.
Stormhill Contracting, Cooraki, Surat sold Charolais cross steers to 412c/kg, reaching a top of $1400 to average $1351. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 312c/kg, reaching a top of $1145 to average $1025.
JE and LJ Nunn, Sunnyside, Longreach sold Charolais cross steers to 408c/kg, reaching a top of $1461 to average $1341.
Hayden Sherlock Conandale Downs, Injune sold Simmental cross steers to 398c/kg, reaching a top of $1207 to average $1207.
BS Conroy Penrose, Roma sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 392c/kg, reaching a top of $1372 to average $1360.
FL and MR Miller North Kooringa, Roma sold Angus steers to 390c/kg, reaching a top of $1448 to average $1253. The Angus heifers sold to 302c/kg, reaching a top $1669 to average $1227.
NR Harland and G Humphreys, Barradine, Roma sold Charolais steers to 382c/kg, reaching a top of $1610 to average $1394. The Charolais heifers sold to 324c/kg, reaching a top of $1034, to average $1034.
Kindee Pastoral Co., Muya, Mitchell sold Charolais cross steers to 380c/kg, reaching a top of $1567 to average $1507.
Angellala Downs Pastoral Company, Angellala Downs, Morven sold Angus cross steers to 378c/kg, reaching a top of $1358, to average $1356. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 294c/kg, reaching a top of $989 to average $964.
RP and TM Sevil, Kenilworth, Mitchell sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 368c/kg, reaching a top of $1631, averaging $1,483.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 296c/kg and averaged 255c/kg, while heifers in the 200-280kg range topped at 310c/kg and averaged 276c/kg. Heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 324c/kg, averaging 278c/kg. Heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 334c/kg, averaging 293c/kg. Heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 326c/kg, averaging 289c/kg.
LJ and LG Crosby, Glen Olive, Miles sold Charolais cross heifers to 334c/kg, reaching a top of $1300 averaging $1156.
Derbyshire Downs Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Derbyshire Downs sold Charolais cross heifers to 328c/kg, reaching a top of $1264 to average $1141.
Campmac PTY LTD, Saramac Downs, Wallumbilla sold Angus cross heifers to 308c/kg, reaching a top of $726 to average $659.
Defiance Cattle Co, Mountain Cottage, Roma sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 297c/kg, reaching a top of $1566 to average $1566.
Cows in the 330-400kg range reached 238c/kg and averaged 189c/kg. Cows in the 400-500kg range topped at 256c/kg, averaging 232c/kg. Cows in the 500-600kg range topped at 270c/kg, averaging 249c/kg. Cows over 600kg topped at 265c/kg, averaging 254c/kg.
Thompson Business Trust, Miltonise, St George sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 265c/kg, reaching a top of $1685 to average $1531.
Hat Creek Holdings, Barcaldine sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows and calves to $1870/unit to average $1336 per unit.
