Mungindi fights for its right for family support

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated February 28 2024 - 9:39am, first published 9:36am
From back left: Rebecca Longworth, Ally Orchin and Taylor Beale holding Ellie Beale, 18 months. Front: Ivy Paulsen, one, Juliet Paulsen, two, Henry Orchin, six, holding Maggie Orchin, two, and Sky Orchin, four. Picture supplied.
When Mungindi lost access to early childhood education late last year, the small cross-border community refused to sit back and let its children suffer the consequences.

Journalist

