Mungindi fights for its right for family support

When Mungindi lost access to early childhood education late last year, the small cross-border community refused to sit back and let its children suffer the consequences.
Following a change in Queensland government funding, the Mungindi Community Preschool, which operated on the Queensland side of town, was forced to shut its doors in December 2023.
For the first time in 50 years, Mungindi had no local childcare centre.
With the closest facility 105 kilometres north in Dirranbandi, Qld, or 121km south in Moree, NSW, the local community knew something had to be done.
Mungindi Community Education Association president Lisa Orchin said the loss of childcare had a ripple effect through the town.
"There is no question that our remoteness has exacerbated the issue, but through COVID-19, flood and a devastating fire, our determination as a community has become more fixed," she said.
"We have a lot of things going against us, but one of the things going for us is the dedication of the community and our inability to accept that we can't have or do something."
A notice of motion was first put forward to the Moree Plains Shire Council in March 2022 to investigate a permanent solution for the community.
After months of consultation an application was submitted to the federal government for a grant through the community childcare fund.
Alongside 13 other successful applicants from regional NSW, the Moree Council obtained $900,000 towards building a permanent childcare service in Mungindi.
In the breakdown, $600,000 will be used towards operational and sustainability costs while $300,000 will be spent on capital build.
The grant also requires a stringent co-contribution commitment of $300,000 from the community but with an estimated project cost of $1.45 million, the town of more than 2000 people needs to raise $550,000 to make the community's dream a reality.
"While we've got the grant and MCEA are right behind this raising whatever we can, it still has to go to council with a business plan and model prior to a final resolution," Mrs Orchin said.
"It is not an absolute given that this will go ahead, but we're working really hard.
"The Mungindi Community Preschool threw full support behind MCEA and pledged $100,000 towards the new facility.
"The Moree Plains Shire Council and Balonne Shire Council have also pledged $50,000 each.
"We hope to raise the remaining funds at our fundraiser on May 4 which has been amazingly supported by sponsors from both Mungindi and Moree.
"We're already at $110,000 worth of sponsorship before we even start the event and I'm praying that we can raise another $100,000 through our auction."
In the interim, Moree Council has committed to operating a mobile preschool service from March 4 in the Mungindi memorial hall for 12 months.
"It has taken a huge amount of weight off of the community, we've already got seven three-year-olds and one four-year-old enrolled," she said.
"It means they aren't disadvantaged compared to anywhere else and that is massive."
Local mother and agronomist Ashlee Johnston has welcomed the service with open arms.
Ms Johnston currently commutes a total distance of 900km each week to work in Moree so her daughter, Mila, two, can attend daycare.
"I would love to transfer to the Nutrien Mungindi branch and have Mila attend the early childcare facility in Mungindi as in time she will attend primary school here.
"This service is paramount for us, not only to enable me to pursue my working career, but also to attract employees to our farming business."
Business owner Taylor Beale, Mungindi, said being a young mother in a small community can be tough.
"At the moment I'm working around my husband's schedule so if he's busy I can't work," she said.
"A permanent childcare gives us the stability of knowing what days I can work as well as give other young mums like me an option, whether it be to return to work, start a career or have a much needed break.
"It will also allow me to help my husband with our contracting business.
"Whilst Ellie, 18 months, enjoys being in the paddock with us, there's only so many hours a toddler can sit in the cab of a spray rig."
If you'd like to learn more about the Mungindi Community Education Association or make a donation visit Mungindi Community Education Association Inc on Facebook.
