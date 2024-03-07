Mick paid $2100 for his first Brahman bull, 55 years ago

"These are not my words, these are Lionel DeLandelles (the founder of Cherokee Stud) and he was probably the most influential stud master in the Brahman breed from the mid '50s to the mid '80s. He said 'there's a lot of stud breeders, but there's very few stud masters' meaning there's a difference between an influential stud sire and breeding a registered bull that's just going to go and breed steers. Anybody can do that whether they're registered or not," he said.

