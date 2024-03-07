Mick paid $2100 for his first Brahman bull, 55 years ago

After 55 years of breeding Brahman and Brangus bulls, Mick Delroy of Wandarri Cattle Co believes the traits of a good bull were "the basics" of constitution, fertility, temperament and production.
A member of the Australian Brahman Breeders Association since November 11, 1969, Mr Delroy said he did not consider "an overfed, fat bull as being the ultimate".
"These are not my words, these are Lionel DeLandelles (the founder of Cherokee Stud) and he was probably the most influential stud master in the Brahman breed from the mid '50s to the mid '80s. He said 'there's a lot of stud breeders, but there's very few stud masters' meaning there's a difference between an influential stud sire and breeding a registered bull that's just going to go and breed steers. Anybody can do that whether they're registered or not," he said.
"The cattle he bred were functional and they had the ability to perform in the paddock - anybody can get a fat beast in the feedlot, but what I want is a fat beast in the paddock that performs under natural conditions."
An ABBA council member for 12 years, Mr Delroy said if people moved too far away from natural selection criteria they were going to get an animal that was not functional in the bush.
When Mr Delroy and his wife, Desley, first got married they were on a dairy, but moved into beef first with Brangus and then, in 1969, they established the Wandarri Brahman Stud at Boonah in south east Queensland.
In 1981, the family moved north to Thangool to Rockey Glen when Mr Delroy was 37. In 1989, they purchased the properties, Saratoga and Lookerbie View, and, in 1999, bought Cattle Creek giving them a total land aggregation of about 30,000 acres (12,140 hectares).
As well as a Brahman stud, the Delroys have a Brangus stud that was established prior to their move into Brahmans. They also run a commercial herd of up to 1600 cows depending on the season.
Mr Delroy said there was "bugger all" at Rockey Glen when they first arrived so, over the years, they have improved the fencing and waters to where they now have about 100 paddocks and a partial system of rotational grazing.
"We had no scope to buy any amount of acres down there at Boonah. Initially, we only had 2500 acres here and we've just added to it," he said.
"I had already started the Brahman stud down there at Boonah in 1969 only running about 300 head."
Mr Delroy said his move into beef occurred in 1967 when he got the opportunity to buy some pure Scottish blood Angus heifers and Waverley Brahman semen.
"I suppose you've always got a wider market (with the two breeds). I liked Brangus initially and then got into Brahmans. My first dealings with Brahmans was when I was at the old agricultural college at Gatton. They had a Brahman stud there that was based on Cherokee bloodlines, it was the first connection I had with them."
In his view, Mr Delroy said Brahmans were easier to work than other breeds.
"You can also run them on any country good and bad, and they cross well with other breeds," he said.
After buying a couple of Brahman cows first up, Mr Delroy purchased his first Waverley blood bull which had the prefix Granada Cicero during Brahman Week in Rockhampton in 1969.
"It was my first stud bull...and it cost bugger all compared to today's prices," he said.
From memory, he thinks it cost about $2100 and, while he has bought better bulls since then, he thought it was value for money at the time.
"I might surprise you and lots of others, but a dear price doesn't make a good bull...real dear bulls are only dear because they're full of feed and they're promoted. They're not the best breeding propositions," he said.
Mr Delroy said he had been selling bulls with high Zebu content at Brahman Week every year since 1972.
Initially, they sold up to 25 bulls during Brahman Week, but have cut that back to where last year they only sold about six because a lot of their bulls are now sold direct to repeat clients.
Over the years, the Delroys have sold as many as 300 bulls a year to buyers as far away as the Gulf, Victoria, WA, NSW and the Northern Territory, but now sell on average about 150 annually.
"Our top bull calves are kept for our stud and the rest get sold, sometimes as weaners, sometimes into feedlots, sometimes to the meatworks...it depends on the season and what the feed is."
The bulls generally go in around the end of November/December, with the cows joined at two years of age.
The Delroys have predominately hard forest country and some scrub with the pasture still mainly native forest grasses.
The biggest land management change they made when they first bought Rockey Glen was to discontinue burning the country.
Mr Delroy said the Brangus cattle were only a minor part of his operation compared to the Brahmans at the start, but that had increased because of demand to where it was now 60/40 Brahman/Brangus.
"I am not into flatbacks as they like to say which is low content Brahman...I am breeding a high content Brangus which is different to most," he said.
When deciding on what bulls to keep in his studs or to buy, Mr Delroy said his preference was for a bull that bred good females.
"The majority of bull buyers go to sales with the idea that...if they're a stud bloke they want to buy a bull that they think is going to give them a high priced bull...but I place a lot more value on a bull to breed good females," he said.
"The biggest percentage of your herd is your productive females, they're the most important - if you haven't got a productive female herd you've got poor performance. Fertility is number one."
Having said that, Mr Delroy does not cull his cows on 'the calf or carcase' principle preferring instead to give a cow which has previously given him good calves another chance.
At 79, Mr Delroy joked that his plan for the next five years was "staying alive".
"I want to keep breeding my type of cattle. I have probably based most of my cattle on the Waverley and Cherokee herds," he said.
"One of my biggest customers said he buys my bulls for their temperament, fertility and constitution.
"You cannot breed a functional animal for all conditions in a test tube. It's not going to happen."
in 1992, 1993 and 1994, the Delroys had the ABBA Sire of the Year with Cherokee LC Silver 2/1. They also had show champions in Sydney, Lismore, Brisbane, Rockhampton, Townsville, Cairns and a feature show at Cloncurry.
This year, the Delroys will be exhibiting at Beef as they have done every Beef Week since it began.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.