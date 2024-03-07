Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Mick paid $2100 for his first Brahman bull, 55 years ago

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
March 7 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mick Delroy of Wandarri Cattle Co with some of his Brahman bulls. Picture: Judith Maizey
Mick Delroy of Wandarri Cattle Co with some of his Brahman bulls. Picture: Judith Maizey

After 55 years of breeding Brahman and Brangus bulls, Mick Delroy of Wandarri Cattle Co believes the traits of a good bull were "the basics" of constitution, fertility, temperament and production.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.