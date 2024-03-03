Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Natural capital goes beyond carbon trading

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
March 4 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Primary producers should consider the bigger picture of natural capital and not just carbon trading if they don't want to be "a pawn in the game" of reducing carbon emissions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.