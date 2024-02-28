Heavy cows fully firm at Moreton sale

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 446 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
Fewer cattle came to hand this week with more heavy export types penned.
Trade yearlings sold at firm rates to last week.
Prime 2 and 4 tooth ox were dearer than last week.
Light and medium cows lost the gains of last week, but heavy cows were fully firm.
A plainer selection of restockers and weaners suitable to return to the paddock sold to strong competition to be fully firm on last week's strong sale.
Angus weaner steers from C and L Davy sold to 371.2c/kg to return $928/hd.
W Josey sold Brahman-cross weaner heifers at 291.2c/kg to return $497/hd.
G Phillips sold Charbray feeder steers for 367.2c/kg or $1395/hd.
Santa feeder heifers from P Dolan sold for 279.2c/kg an outcome of $1150/hd.
Parkdale Farming sold Charolais 4 tooth heifers at 280.0c/kg or $1851/hd.
In 2/4 tooth ox, Boonaroo Pastoral sold Charolais-cross for 307.2c/kg an outcome of $1920/hd.
Boyland Farms sold Jersey cow - potential foster cow at 287.2c/kg to realise $1191/hd.
In pen of medium cows M Baker's Droughtmaster-cross made 257.2c/kg a result of $1414/hd.
Mezzies Place sold Angus in heavy cows at 244.2c/kg or $1544/hd.
In bulls W and S Norton sold Angus at 270.2c/kg to return $2661/hd
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.