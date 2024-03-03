Community's health lays in council's hands

I recently delivered some 'building community wellbeing' workshops in my local government region.
Participants learned that a thriving community is one in which residents feel confident about the future of their town, and are positive in their recommendations to others about it being a great place to call home.
It has been heartening to hear the optimism with which residents in my corner of the world talk about enjoying where they live and more than that, speaking with pride about the communities that they contribute to as volunteers, business owners or employees, as representatives on sporting teams, and the myriad of other roles that can be played as an active member of a community, particularly in a rural town.
On March 16 everyone has the opportunity to vote for a few potential leaders in a line-up of hopefuls who wish to represent their community in the QLD local government elections.
And they do so in an era when all around the world, the integrity of leaders has never been so sorely tested.
Where the values and morals of even the leaders of so called 'democratic' nations are watery, and the very fabric of said democracy is being used as a doormat for exceptionally dirty political shoes.
It is a good time to remind those stepping up to the plate, that first of all, good on you for having a go and thank you for your potential service.
But you have a very serious role to play as the community where your population resides isn't just a place where rubbish gets removed, dogs get impounded and industrial estates get built.
The community is the incubator for what happens in the rest of the world.
It has a scientifically researched impact on each and every individual who resides there and as such, a reverberating effect on the whole population.
A community that is failing its citizens by way of poor amenity, inadequate recreational spaces, dirty and rundown infrastructure, limited meeting places, reduced job opportunities, and most of all untrustworthy, self-serving leaders impacts in ways that make the job of local government councillor much more important than perhaps the weight we currently tend to place on it.
Mental health is the topic of the decade and everyone seems to be on board with doing something to ensure the population's mental health is good.
Just as charity begins at home, so does good mental health. Research resoundingly shows that people's mental health reflects their surroundings.
A community that is suffering from low confidence and a reduced sense of belonging will find more of its populace suffers higher stress, suicide rates, chronic disease such as heart disease and immune disorders, depression and anxiety than other community.
To achieve communities with good wellbeing, leadership skills rich in emotional intelligence are the order of the day, but sadly still rarer than rocking horse poo.
Skills such as deep listening, empathy, integrity and humility and are elixirs to many problems where humans gather to achieve a common goal.
So if you thought you might run for council for a laugh or for the easy household cash injection, think again.
The health, especially the mental health of your community, lays in your hands and the honour of leading them needs to be taken seriously.
- Chantal Corish is a rural psychologist
