How on-farm silage is drought proofing this Roma beef operation

The adoption of on-farm silage storage is enabling Roma district beef producer Sarah Packer to drought proof her operation.
After a nearby property harvested a bumper forage sorghum crop back in 2021, Ms Packer decided to purchase a quantity of the crop to put down into silage on her property, Hartwood, 70 kilometres south of Roma.
The property is predominately box and mulga country, operating as a mixed grazing enterprise.
Frustrated by low feed during dry conditions, Ms Packer decided to go down the silage path to have security and cash flow options in times of drought.
"This occurred in May 2021 without grants but loan assistance from my bank," Ms Packer said.
"The (silage) was a very cheap form of high value feed that when stored properly, has an extremely long storage lifespan and limited impacts from animals like mice and weevils etc.
"The most important thing was creating the right base to compact the silage down on and creating a small surface face on the pile that was relevant to the amount of livestock I was potentially going to feed each day."
Ms Packer cracked the silage open in the middle of 2023, when she observed commodity prices were high and livestock prices were extremely low.
"It was the cheapest maintenance feed to allow me to keep my stock alive without literally eating away at my bank account," she said.
"My core breeding numbers were maintained and I wasn't forced into a sale I hadn't budgeted for."
Ms Packer said it was important for producers to implement long term drought preparedness strategies.
"Because financially it's easier to gradually put yourself into a better position while the season and market is positive, than it is to react when markets are declining and commodity prices are reactive to large desperate demands," she said.
"If anyone is thinking about silage the first thing they should do is call Lallemand Australia technical services managers for Nathan Lister or Jordan Minniecon, they were crucial in all the finer details to get the best outcome to reduce wastage and create longevity in your silage."
More than 70 producers across the Maranoa took part in a DAF led field day in early February at Hartwood, to learn about the key steps involved in creating high quality silage.
DAF's Roma-based beef extension officer Tim Emery said producers were provided with practical information.
"The field day was organised as part of the Farm Business Resilience program following extensive on-ground discussions amongst producers about the valuable role silage can play in a beef business both on a routine basis and during drought," Mr Emery said.
"The event included discussion of the importance of site selection and pit design, matching the forage variety to your needs, feed testing, costing feed on a dry matter basis, suitable compaction, making use of inoculants, using suitable covers and sealing the silage correctly, and taking silage from the top of the pit instead of bottom up."
Mr Emery said DAF assistance was available.
"One such form of assistance is the drought preparedness grant where primary producers can apply for a grant of 25pc of the cost of purchasing new permanent capital infrastructure for drought preparedness to a maximum cumulative amount of $50,000 over a five-year period," he said.
