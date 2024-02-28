Queensland Country Life
Heavy feeders top at 338c/$1705 at Gympie

February 28 2024 - 3:00pm
Heavy feeders were cheaper at Gympie this week, in line with recent trends. File photo
Sullivan Livestock yarded 1610 cattle at their Gympie cattle sale on Monday.

