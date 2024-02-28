Heavy feeders top at 338c/$1705 at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1610 cattle at their Gympie cattle sale on Monday.
The market for heavy feeders followed recent trends being cheaper while all other descriptions were firm.
Heavy feeders topped at $1705 (338c) for Droughtmaster steers from Jim Ramsay.
Droughtmaster steers from P Bowen made $338c ($1665).
Droughtmaster steers from J and M Belling sold for 352c and 348c to return $1590, $1530 and $1493.
RW Rural sold a quality line of Simmental-cross steers for 396c ($1689, $1436, $1397) and 406c ($1311, $1132).
A quality line of Brangus steers from Russell and Trish McIntosh, Widgee made 392c to return $1468, $1353, $1326, $1289, $1260 and $1255.
Brangus steers from S and R Peters, Cinnabar made 396c ($1331) and 394c ($1102).
Brangus steers from Nev Millard, Cedar Pocket made 390c ($1311).
Droughtmaster weaner steers from D and S Gartshore made 408c ($,054).
Limousin-cross steers from the Glasby Family made 412c ($1020).
Generally better quality weaner steers sold from 365c to 432c
Simmental-cross heifers from RW Rural made 302c ($1139 and $1104) and 306c to return $974 and $953.
Generally feeder heifers sold from 260c to 288c.
Weaner heifers sold to a top of 316c for Droughtmaster heifers from the Gartshore Family but generally heifers sold from 220c to 252c pending quality.
Cows and calves topped at $1950 with most pens selling from $1150 to $1725.
The next Gympie meatworks and store sale is on Monday, March 11.
