Just a Farmer film shines a light on mental health

A new Australian feature film is shining a spotlight on the critical issue of mental health in rural Australia.
Just A Farmer is a compelling drama that portrays the impact of suicide on a rural Australian family, and the importance of community resilience.
The film's release comes on the back of growing public interest and media commentary around the mental health of farmers and rural communities. A 2023 National Farmers' Federation and Norco poll on the mental health of farmers found close to a third of Australian farmers reported a decline in their mental health over the past few years.
Natural disasters, cost pressures and inflation, and general farm viability were found to be the three leading factors impacting farmer mental health. The research supported prior findings that revealed a farmer dies by suicide every 10 days in Australia.
Just A Farmer will begin screening in regional cinemas from Thursday, March 21. Despite its "indie" budget the film is courageously taking on a topic that has been taboo for far too long in rural communities, aiming to inspire collective action to ensure no famer faces depression alone.
Focusing on the impacts experienced at both the family and community level, the film celebrates the resilience of farmers' wives and the important role of community in the wake of tragedy, set against the captivating backdrop of rural Victoria.
The film is written by Leila McDougall, who also stars in the film as the widowed farmer's wife. In promotional material supporting the film Leila noted the misrepresentations of rural Australia still being perpetuated on screen, noting the disconnect between filmmakers and their rural subjects.
Just A Farmer attempts to flip this script, with Leila stating that farmers are intelligent, educated, and forward-thinking people with the most important job in the world. I couldn't agree more.
QFF will be celebrating the launch of the film with a VIP screening in Toowoomba. I encourage you to support the film and see it in theatres near you.
It is really special to see this much passion and authenticity being channeled into a film about the bush. Especially one centred on a topic that has unfortunately hit so close to home for many rural Australians.
You can find a trailer for the film at the website justafarmer.net
For farmers and their families who may need support, Rural Aid offers free and confidential counselling. To learn more visit ruralaid.org.au
