Biloela prepares to party: marking 100 years of town and pastoral history

The town of Biloela is celebrating its 100th birthday this year, with a range of events scheduled throughout the year to mark a century of resilience, growth, and unwavering community spirit.
Following a bit of town debate about which year the centenary should be celebrated, town records confirmed Biloela was officially gazetted a town in 1924.
Mayor Neville Ferrier said Biloela was built on the back of early pastoralists and agriculture, particularly dairy and cotton, before additional prosperity was generated by coal mines and the Callide Power Station.
He said the development of these industries had allowed Biloela to become the biggest town of the Callide Valley district and the administrative centre of the Banana Shire.
"Council office started off in Banana because that was the biggest town in the shire and then it went to Rennes, then to Wowan and then to Biloela and it's been here since the 1940s," he said.
"We export mung beans all over the world from Biloela and Goovingen and we've got the meatworks here in Biloela and export meat all over the world.
"We're incredibly proud of our agriculture and we're a very lucky shire."
Cr Ferrier said to mark the centenary a time capsule would be buried, but its contents were yet to be finalised.
As part of the celebrations, people who contributed to the town have been invited to return for reunion events, including teachers, football club members, and people tied to agriculture.
The massive role the cotton industry has played in Biloela's history will be marked on April 27, with a Cotton Australia reunion tour and dinner.
Wayne Kirwain, who is the sub-committee chair of Biloela100, a committee formed to organise the century, said in addition to a reunion dinner, on-farm tours would be held where attendees could view the latest in harvest machinery.
"I believe they're doing bus tours of the area of cotton in the field and possibly seeing some of the new style harvesters before taking a tour of Moura gin," he said.
"The ginnery was in Biloela at one stage before it moved to Moura."
Mr Kirwain said Biloela agronomist Simon Struss, who had been working in the area for over 50 years, was sponsoring the buses for the event.
Another key event for the agricultural community will be the DPI reunion dinner to be held on May 17 at the Biloela Research Station, which was originally opened for cotton trials and research.
Mr Kirwain actually grew up on the research station as his father Max Kirwan worked there for over three decades. He said its original staff was made up of about 55 people.
"Now it's down to eight and it's dispersed a bit because everything is online these days, but they did all sorts of trials there from zero-tillage to mulching to irrigation, to tractors and machinery," Mr Kirwain said.
Although the station was originally opened for cotton research, it later became a hub for a wider variety crops grown in the area as well as livestock research trails.
The reunion event was specifically chosen to be held that weekend to allow returning station employees to attend the Callide Dawson Show.
Some of the notable managers who would be returning for the event included Sel Bath, Peter Keys, and Trevor Stringer, but the reunion was open to any past employees.
The Callidade Valley Show will also be putting on a display of memorabilia and old wares to celebrate the centenary this year.
The Callide Dawson Machinery Preservation Club will be hosting the 10th biennial Queensland Heritage Rally at the Queensland Heritage Park Silo from July 19 to 21, with old farm machinery to be displayed.
The biggest event slated for the year will be the Biloela gala ball, parade, and family fun day to be held over the October Long Weekend.
