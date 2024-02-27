Varroa mite detected but not destructor species

Bee keepers have been put on alert after varroa mite was detected at the Port of Brisbane following a routine inspection by Biosecurity Queensland.
A movement control order is in place and applies to all bee keepers who currently have hives or have had hives in the surrounding area of the Port of Brisbane within the last 90 days.
Restrictions apply to the movement of bees, bee hives, bee products including honey and used bee keeping equipment.
The single varroa mite was discovered in a sentinel beehive and diagnostic testing has confirmed the species as varroa jacobsoni not varroa destructor.
Agriculture Minister Mar Furner said any new incursion of varroa mites was concerning.
"Incidents like this one are why these surveillance hives are in key sites like the Port of Brisbane. This shows that our biosecurity systems are working, and the importance of early surveillance so we can respond swiftly," he said.
"Queensland is no stranger to a Varroa jacobosni incursions and has successfully eradicated this pest in Townsville in 2016, 2019, and 2020.
"It is vital that beekeepers abide by the control order restrictions and follow the advice of Biosecurity Queensland."
Secondary testing will be conducted to establish if the mite is carrying exotic viruses of honeybees and if any other exotic bee pests are present.
The Queensland bee industry and Australian government will conduct surveillance of the surrounding area for further detection.
Bee keepers are urged to notify Biosecurity Queensland if they identify the presence of varroa mite or reasonably suspect its presence, and hive movements in or out of the localities near the Port of Brisbane in the previous 90 days and bees bought or sold in the last 90 days.
