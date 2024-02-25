Slightly easier prices at Silverdale

There were 385 head yarded at the Silverdale store sale on Saturday.
Agents reported slightly easier prices this week, trending with all other selling centres.
Quality cattle were still selling well, with the majority of the yarding going to western and Downs buyers.
RL Toohill sold Brangus light feeder steers for $1420.
Evoca sold Charolais-cross backgrounder steers for $1350.
Sedgy Family Trust sold Charolais Cross heavy weaner steers for $1350.
M & S O'Brien sold Simmental-cross heavy weaner steers for $1240.
Taylor & Schofield sold Santa Gertrudis-cross light weaner steers for $1160.
PK Pastoral sold Speckle Park light weaner steers for $1040.
Evoca sold Droughtmaster feeder heifers for $1060.
Sedgy Family Trust sold Charolais-cross weaner heifers for $820.
RL Toohill sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1360.
The next store sale is at Kilcoy Showgrounds on the March 9, starting at 10am, followed by the Silverdale Brahman Female Sale on March 23.
