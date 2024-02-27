Steers sell to strong market at Woodford

There were 243 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
Steers continue to sell to a strong market, whilst cows and heifers remained firm.
Nathan Heilig, Beerburrum, sold Brangus backgrounder steers for $1250 and cows and calves for $1400.
Wally Breton, Peachester, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1200 and $1080.
Peter Zillman, Caboolture, sold Charbray weaners, with steers selling for $1150 and $880 and heifers $740.
J Walker, Bellmere, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1100.
Ron Purves, Armstrong Creek, sold Droughtmaster backgrounder steers for $1220 & $1160. Kay Barlow, Reesville, sold young Droughtmaster weaner steers for $820.
Wagner Rural, Yarraman, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1000 and $830.
Darcy Pratten, Mt Kilcoy, sold young Brangus weaner steers for $985.
Terry Pratten, Kilcoy, sold Hereford weaner steers for $850.
Glenys Hanton, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1120. Dale & Sharon Jones, Woodford, sold a young Brahman bull for $2000.
