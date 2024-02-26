Charleville goat and sheep processor set to launch second shift

Queensland's largest commercial-scale goat and sheep abattoir, Western Meat Exporters, has announced it will start a second production shift at its Charleville plant this year.
The new shift would operate as an afternoon shift and would extend production at the facility by six hours.
Subject to labour and available accommodation, the new shift is anticipated to start in the coming months.
In recent months, the abattoir has lifted its workforce from 156 workers to over 200, reaffirming its status as a key employer in the Charleville region.
Managing director Campbell McPhee highlighted the value of capitalising on the region's existing livestock supply.
"Now we've seen the availability of livestock again, investment can be made into that sector of increased throughput and I think we'll easily achieve those high numbers that we did back in 2016 and 2017 and go beyond," Mr McPhee said.
"There's been an increase in production and we've been processing every second Saturday for the last eight months.
"We looking to do more of an afternoon shift so we can keep the plant running and obviously, with a different crew of people."
Mr McPhee said the plant would keep running late into the afternoon.
"This will give us an ability to move some of the livestock through the system a lot quicker and capitalise on the growing number of sheep around the area as well," he said.
"We've been working towards a second production shift over the last five months and it's been a slow road in some parts.
"We realised that the supply of livestock was going to be constantly there for us, the company was able to make decisions that we can invest more into that space."
Currently, the abattoir is processing 3300 goats a day and Mr McPhee said the second shift would boost their production up to 5000-6000 per day.
Western Meat Exporters underwent an $11 million expansion back in May 2022, doubling the production capacity of the facility, increasing the 460,000 animals that are processed each year to 900,000.
Mr McPhee said the expansion marked a significant milestone for the abattoir, which reflected the company's commitment to meeting the growing demands for its meat.
"The expansion has given us the areas we need for a greater throughput without compensating on space," he said.
"We've got robotics coming in to increase our speed of carton management, extra space in the dispatch areas, extra freezing and the increased size of some of the production areas like boning rooms will certainly giving us gives us the strength to continue to go forward."
Western Meat Exporters paused their sheep meat production back in January 2023.
Mr McPhee said they're are looking to reinvest back into processing sheep again.
"We stopped sheep production last year when we noticed the increase of goats and we felt it necessary to give more options to the goat producers," he said.
"We look to reinvest ourselves back into the sheep industry as well, on the back of increased throughput."
Mr McPhee said government and community investment into exclusion fencing across central and south west Queensland has also improved the supply of goats and sheep.
"As we've seen with the exclusion fencing, livestock supply through the season has improved because of their ability to get access to stock at levels we've never seen before," he said.
"With the fencing being brought in, different management techniques and ability to get trucks to livestock has greatly improved.
"There's no interruptions to our livestock supply anymore, as it previously was, so for us to put on extra people and guarantee them in employment, which we've never been able to really achieve until these recent years."
Mr McPhee acknowledged the challenges of sourcing reliable workforce and discussed the use of labour hire schemes and visa agreements to strengthen their workforce.
"For a small community like Charleville, having the availability of labour is the number one challenge," he said.
"Attracting labour to a small town which is remote has its own challenges and finding accommodation for our workers is another thing we have to consider.
"We've been working with the local employment offices as well as every other avenue we can think of to keep the labour coming forward, and I think we're slowly getting there."
Mr McPhee said the plant has also utilised the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme to find workers and that it was working with the department of Home Affairs on other employment solutions.
"We have plans for a few more workers to arrive over the next few months and that may give us the ability to get this plant reaching higher capacity levels that has been seen in the past," he said.
Western Meat Exporters uses shipping containers to transport their chilled products to markets.
Mr McPhee said the plant has four to five shipping containers leaving Charleville daily.
He believed the company's logistical problems could be alleviated by transporting containers via the western rail network.
"If the rail service which comes to Charleville was properly activated, it would assist us with our logistics problems as far as getting containers back and forth from Brisbane," Mr McPhee said.
"The rail network has approached us a few times over the last 15 years about using their services but we've never been able to come to the party as far as having a rail service out here, which comes out daily.
"Hopefully the rail network could assist us in this progress and into a greater throughput."
Mr McPhee said the rail line was within 100 metres of their plant in Charleville.
"Obviously with greater throughput of stock, we need greater movement and the rail network which runs 100 metres off our boundary would be terrific if it was able to assist us in some of those movements," he said.
"At least the rail network could get our containers closer to port where we can accumulate them before they got to the ships.
"It makes a lot of sense in getting trucks off the road and us able to achieve our desires without having to put more pressure on ourselves by the inability to get containers back and forth."
