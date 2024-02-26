Clermont Charity Gala surpasses 200k in donations for Beyond Blue | Photos

A bit of light rain on Saturday certainly wasn't a deterrent for the 470 people who attended the Beyond Blue Charity gala at the Clermont showgrounds, raising around $60,000 for the mental health organisation.
The biennial event aims to raise much needed funds for rural mental health services.
Sporting legends Shane Webcke and Brad Thorn also attended as MC and guest speaker.
Event organiser Erin Kennedy of Kennedy Livestock, Clermont, said this year's sold-out event hosted an additional 100 people and raised $10,000 more than the 2022 event.
"During our live auction on Saturday we raised $49,000, but we anticipate the total fundraising efforts will be around $60,000," she said.
"I think the event has raised around the $200,000 mark over the eight years that it's been running, and all for Beyond Blue."
Ms Kennedy thought the increase in funds raised could have been linked to high spirits due to the good season so far, as majority of the attendees were local graziers and business people.
"I think possibly it could be a bit of a reflection of the season here at the moment, we've had really, really great rain in most parts of the area and cattle prices are sitting quite high and spirits are high I guess, so everyone gets a little bit enthusiastic which is really great," she said.
"We're very fortunate to live in such an incredibly generous community and they just lift the bar higher and higher ever year."
She said there were some great prizes auctioned off including a holiday to Hayman island, a cow hide, branding irons, and signed Cowboys and Queensland State of Origin jerseys.
"We had a lot of our clients come and support the event and most of them were purchasers of auction prizes."
She said the event was attended by people from all over the state and beyond, including locations as far north as Townsville and as far south as Orange in NSW.
She said a highlight of the night was when Zac Cross Band from Rockhampton started playing, and within minutes around 80 to 100 people were all up dancing on the very small dance floor.
"I think there was quite a few disappointed faces when they finished at midnight.
"It was a great vibe, and no one really wanted the night to end."
