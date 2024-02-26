Jandowae community in mourning after "losing one of its own"

The tightly knitted Jandowae community is mourning after the tragic loss of of one of its favourite sons, 29-year-old Drew Gersekowski.
Mr Gersekowski, a boilermaker by trade, was seriously injured in a welding accident on a property west of Monto last Wednesday.
He was treated by paramedics before being airlifted to Brisbane. Sadly he did not survive.
The passionate rugby league player signed on for the Jandowae Fishhooks junior team as a youngster, and joined their senior team when it was formed in 2016.
Michael Woods of the Jandowae Fishhooks junior rugby league said Mr Gersekowski was a really kind soul, and "definitely would never have offended anyone".
"He was always up for a laugh and enjoyed his country music and CMC concerts," he said.
Fishhooks senior team manager Ben Johnson knew him his whole life.
"Drew was passionate about everything he did, and he did it properly," he said
"He was a good boilermaker by trade, and had not long returned back to the family farm to work in the business."
The Jandowae Fishhooks only play two pre-season games annually, including one on Saturday.
His teammates decided to play their final game in his memory and came from behind to win by two points.
Mr Gersekowski is survived by his parents Ross and Heather, brother Bryce and sister Katie.
