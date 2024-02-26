Increased yarding at Toogoolawah store sale

Shepherdson and Boyd reported an increased yarding of 2160 head for their fortnightly store sale at Toogoolawah on Monday February 26.
Strong competition was seen on the steer portion of the draft with prices easing slightly in line with all other centres this week.
Feeder heifers and breeder heifers while selling extremely well did not maintain the vibrant prices of last sale.
Backgrounder heifers are finding less competition, after feeder prices have reduced by approximately 30-40 c/kg.
Small four to five month old weaner heifers met the toughest market of the day.
Cows maintained the prices of last sale with a larger yarding of cows.
Cows and calves sold to a strong market with good competition.
Runge Grazing of Kilcoy sold Santa-cross steers 20 months for $1520/hd and $1510/hd.
Grant Ward of Toogoolawah sold Brangus-cross steers 20months for $1490/hd.
Two Tons Stock and Plant of Harlin sold Droughtmaster feeder steers 18 months for $1450/hd.
Crank Industries of Christmas Creek sold Angus-cross steers 16mths $1400/hd.
Erins Homes of Bromelton sold Droughtmaster steers 14 month for $1330/hd.
Colinton station sold Charbray-cross steers 14 months for $1340/hd.
The Tinney Family of Toogoolawah sold Charolais-cross steers 14 month for $1320/hd.
Peter Buhle of Kalbar sold a quality pen of Charolais -cross steers 12-14 month old for $1300/hd.
Greendale Cattle Co of Tambo sold a run of 130 Charbray and Brangus Steers 10-14 months old with pens topping at $1290, $1240 and $1160/hd.
Peter and Brenda McGreevy of Anduramba sold Angus steers 12-14 months for $1220/hd.
D and E Spring of Colinton sold Droughtmaster steers 12mths old for $1180/hd.
A and E Marriott of Nanango sold Charolais weaner steers 6-8 months old for $1180/hd.
The Schmidt Family of Fernvale sold Charolais-cross weaner steers 8 months old for $1110/hd.
G & L Christensen of Kilcoy sold Santa-cross steers 10-12 months old for $1070/hd.
Tom Crowley of Buaraba sold Charolais-cross weaner steers 6-8 months old for $1030/hd.
Rudbug P/L of Jimna sold Santa-cross steers 12-14 months old for $1160/hd. G and D Geysing of Wondai sold Limousin steer calves 5-6 months old for $850/hd.
A quality line of Droughtmaster heifers 20 month old for $1320 and $1190.
A and L Bechley of Colinton sold Charolais-cross feeder heifers 20 months old for $1160/hd.
Peter Buhle of Kalbar sold Charolais-cross heifers 16 months old for $1040/hd.
A and E Marriott of Nanango sold Charolais-cross weaner heifers 6-8 month old for $1000/hd.
V and J Altass sold Angus-cross heifers 16 months for $990/hd.
Helen Clarke of Beaudesert sold Euro-cross heifers 14 months for $950/hd.
Russell Clark of Beaudesert sold Santa-cross heifers 10 months old for $780/hd.
B and P Runge sold Santa-cross heifers 10-12 month for $760 and $740/hd.
Greendale Cattle Co of Tambo sold a run of Charbray and Brangus heifers 10-12months old for $750, $740 and $725/hd.
Colinton station sold a run of 59 Charbray heifers 12 months old for $740/hd.
Rudbug P/L of Jimna sold Santa-cross heifers 12 months old for $750/hd.
G and J Cahill of Christmas Creek sold Simmental-cross heifers 12 months old for $750/hd.
Tom Crowley sold Charolais-cross weaner heifers 6-8 months old for $720/hd.
Mount Moon Pastoral of Croftby sold Charolais-cross weaner heifers 6-8 months for $680/hd.
G and D Geysing of Wondai sold Limo weaner heifers 5-6 months old for $600/hd.
Simmental-cross cows and calves account of J and L Wendt of Fernvale sold for $1720/unit.
W and T Davis of Linville sold middle aged Droughtmaster cows and calves 2-3 months old for $1520/hd.
A and B Little sold Brangus Cows 11 years old and calves 4-5 months old for $1620/hd.
M & S Symes of Eidsvold sold aged Santa Cows PTIC for $1400/hd.
Bindalong of Blackbutt sold Droughtmaster cows nine years old for $1200/hd.
The next Toogoolawah Store Sale will be on Friday March 8, starting at 9am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.