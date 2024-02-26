'Jim's row of machinery' to stay after locals rally

An 83-year-old's machinery tourist attraction is staying put after a petition went viral over the weekend.
The iconic tourist attraction was the brainchild of machinery operator, South Kolan resident, Jim Sauer.
Mr Sauer collected 15 pieces of discarded machinery, including cars, trucks, a plane, and a boat, which were hoisted up old power poles and displayed along the roadside of Mr Sauer's property to bring joy to passers by.
The row of machinery had become a tourist attraction with visitors from all over the world, travelling to see the quirky on-farm museum.
Following complaints to the local council from one of Mr Sauer's neighbours, they issued Mr Sauer a deadline of June, to comply with state building requirements before further action would be taken.
Bundaberg residents established a change.org online petition to rally support for Mr Sauer, which received over 9000 signatures.
Bundaberg regional council chief executive officer Steve Johnston said they were notified by one of Mr Sauer's neighbours about an aspect of the sculptures, they believed didn't comply with legislation.
"Council staff investigated and found out there were some compliance issues in not meeting state building requirements and some structures that required approvals on the site," he said.
"We issued a notice for him to comply...nothing to do with dismantling the structures.
"Mr Sauer came back to us and said he had a few options and would need more time.
"Yesterday he approached the council requesting an extension from June to December...he was sent a letter giving him an additional six months...so he now has ten months to comply.
"The Cr Dempsy met with Mr Sauer yesterday and he's happy to work with council to get a solution that everyone is happy with."
"We are three weeks away from an election, obviously this became a bigger issue than it needed to be but we are happy with the outcome."
