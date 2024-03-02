Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

AgForce urges Labor leaders to protect Great Artesian Basin

By Michael Guerin, Agforce Ceo
March 2 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgForce urges Labor leaders to protect Great Artesian Basin
AgForce urges Labor leaders to protect Great Artesian Basin

We at AgForce - on behalf of you our members - are urging federal, state and territory Labor leaders to step in and stop Australia's largest freshwater resource, the Great Artesian Basin, from being pumped with industrial waste from mining giant Glencore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.