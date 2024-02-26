Droughtmaster steers hit $1535 at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a good quality yarding of predominately restocker steers at their Beaudesrt sale on Saturday, February 24
All descriptions sold to a fully-firm to dearer market for the choice pens.
Heifers with breeding potential met strong competition.
Gregory and Jimmy Saverin, Eagleby sold Droughtmaster steers two years for $1535.
Charolais-cross steers two years account Eurara Pty Ltd, Innisplain sold for $1520.
Mt Walker Wood Pty Ltd, Mount Walker sold Droughtmaster steers two years for $1475.
Brangus steers 18 months account JD Grazing, Dugandan sold for $1400.
Howard and Chris Head, Boonah sold Angus-cross steers 15 months for $1340.
Steve Green, Purga sold Charbray steers 15 months for $1340.
Droughtmaster steers 14 months account Mike Bauer, Hoya sold for $1300.
Dave and Barbara Smith, Beaudesert sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1270.
Droughtmaster weaner steers account The Russell Family Trust, Dugandan sold for $1180.
Produce To Be Proud Of, Innisplain sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1140.
Chris and Christine Franklin, Beaudesert sold Charbray weaner steers for $1130. Simmental-crossx weaner steers account The Oppermann Family, Maroon sold for $1120.
JD Grazing sold Brangus heifers 18 months for $1160.
Santa heifers 18 months account Peter and Carmel Flemming, Hoya sold for $1200.
Janet Wright, Coochin sold Santa-cross heifers 15 months for $940.
Droughtmaster heifers account Brian and Kathleen Panitz, Rathdowney sold for $900.
Greg Thomas, Laravale sold Droughtmaster-cross heifers 18 months for $900.
The Russell Family Trust sold Charbray heifers 12 months for $890.
Droughtmaster heifers 12 months account The Braes Grazing Company, Birnam sold for $770.
Katie Leask, Wivenhoe Pocket, sold Charolais-cross cows for $1150.
New Water Feedlot, Tabooba sold Charbray cows for $1100.
The Braes Grazing Company sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1340.
The next Beaudesert Store Sale will be held on Saturday March, 9m commencing at 9.30am.
