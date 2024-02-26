Queensland Country Life
Pittsworth local butcher takes top gong

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated February 27 2024 - 10:37am, first published 10:00am
Pittsworth butcher Luke Thomas was named the National AMIC apprentice butcher of the year by the Australian Meat Industry Council. Picture supplied.
Twenty-two year old Pittsworth butcher Luke Thomas was named the National AMIC apprentice butcher of the year by the Australian Meat Industry Council.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

