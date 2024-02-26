Pittsworth local butcher takes top gong

Twenty-two year old Pittsworth butcher Luke Thomas was named the National AMIC apprentice butcher of the year by the Australian Meat Industry Council.
The announcement was made at the National AMIC Apprentice of the Year and Sausage King competition, showcasing the industry's brightest talents and innovative spirit at the Sunshine Coast over the weekend.
Mr Thomas who was the Queensland regional finalist joined the five state other finalists for the two day judging.
He said the win capped off a great week for him as he had been signed off this apprenticeship and became a qualified as the butcher during the week.
He said he first started working Ashton's Butchery as a 'wash out boy' after school and secured his apprenticeship in 2021.
Mr Thomas will continue to work at Ashton's Butchery but down the track would love to gain experience on the different ways to value-add butchering.
There is a lot more to know about the trade now, you need to know the product and how to cook it, and what other cooking flavours that will work well with the protein," he said.
The competition's intensity kicked off on Friday with a theory exam followed by practical tests involving lamb and pork preparation for the apprentices.
Saturday introduced a unique challenge with the "Mystery Box" component, pushing apprentices to creatively incorporate leek into their dishes. This task not only tested their culinary skills but also their ability to innovate and balance flavours.
"Each of the competitors should be immensely proud of their work and accomplishment. Their passion and willingness to learn and take on feedback is a credit to them and their employers." said National Retail Council Chair Robert Constable.
The National final of the Sausage King and Best Butchers Burger competition also took place, with finalists from across Australia demonstrating their skill and creativity. Bob Retallick, head judge, expressed his pride in the competition.
"I am proud to help AMIC and the Independent Local Butcher prosper the trade. This competition showcases the butchers' skill, craft, and unique flavour combinations." said Mr Retallick.
Queensland winners Sausage King and Best Butchers Burger competition were:
Traditional Australian Beef Sausage, proudly presented by MLA
Peter Augustus Craft Butcher (Gatton, QLD) BBQ Beef
Gourmet/Open Class Sausage, proudly presented by iKON Pac
Hunt & Co. Quality Meats (Bellbowrie, QLD) Beef, Jalapeno, Maple & Vintage Cheddar Sausage
Best Butchers Gourmet/Open Class Burger, proudly presented by MLA
Edge Hill Butchery (Edge Hill, QLD) Lamb and Halloumi Burger
