Addressing goat industry challenges: Insights from AgForce's Cunnamulla forum

By Ben Harden
Updated February 27 2024 - 2:52pm, first published 2:32pm
Q&A session: Primary producer asks a question to the panel of industry represenatives at last week's AgForce goat forum at Cunnamulla. Picture: Ben Harden

Industry representatives discussed supply chain challenges and domestic market growth strategies at AgForce's goat forum in Cunnamulla last week.

