Tightly contested final goes to a run-off at Burrandowan

The annual Burrandowan Campdraft attracted large nominations and some keen competition last weekend.
With the campdraft season kicking off in the southern parts of the state, there was some enthusiastic competitors keen to saddle up at the Chahpingah Reserve.
The Gilliland Livestock Marketing and Graeme Hugh Downes Memorial Novice A was a tightly contested competition with Jandowae campdrafter, Sam Greenup riding Electrik Chickasha victorious with 178 points, and Ben Weller and CTK Dolphin just one point behind.
Sam also won the highest scoring local rider and his family donated the Rosevale Santa Gertrudis Restricted Open Buckle.
Burnett Fahey riding Zorro won the Winning Edge Custom Saddlery and Tom Hoare Novice B with 178 points and held a narrow single point lead over Mark Buttsworth and Pete's Pet Squirrel.
Sam Greenup and Burnett Fahey both received a Winning Edge Custom Saddle that was kindly donated by long time sponsor Ken Read.
Two competitors shared equal top score of 178 points after the final of the Kellco Livestock Agents Open and were forced into a runoff that was eventually won by Taroom drafter, Adrian Lamb riding Lambs Con Deck with Peter Knudsen and She's Purring placing second by one point.
All competitors in the Open final received a complimentary finalist shirt kindly donated by Kellco Agents.
Roma competitor John Mulcahy continued his winning streak taking out the Restricted Open with Stratton Gest A Charlotte after scoring 92 points in the first round and 90 points in the final round with two competitors, Mark Buttsworth (Peps Double Rey) and Luke McEwan (Peelvale River Oak) just one point behind sharing second position.
One of the popular victories over the weekend was president and cattle donor, John Moloney taking out the Project Water Maiden for Maiden riding Moore Roses with an aggregate score of 173 points and holding a nine-point lead ahead of Cara Hay and her mount, Son of An Acre.
From a large field of 404 starters, the Burnett Livestock & Realty maiden was won by Luke Collman riding Seligmans Surprise with 174 points.
Xanthe Loader riding Essence was victorious in the Jamaica Blue and CN Jacobs Junior campdraft, whilst local competitor Bella Franz riding Gest a Trick won the Burnett Water Juvenile campdraft.
Cattle were kindly donated by the Hoare Family, Moloney Family, Fairbairn Family, Black Family, Downes Family and Allan Family, whilst judges included Dean Warren, David Tattam, Ian Hoare and Joe Payne.
Other events scheduled for last weekend included the Cooyar Show Campdraft which was well supported by local competitors. Results for this campdraft will be published next week.
Meanwhile, the Tenterfield Campdraft Committee postponed their draft, which was to have been held on the weekend, due to an influx of three day sickness within the cattle that were going to be used and are looking to set a new date.
Due to the Tenterfield postponement, Wally Rea put on an inaugural campdraft at short notice on his property 'Stonehenge', Glen Innes to accommodate competitors that had missed out competing at Tenterfield. This one day event was a huge success being the first event under the Campdraft Central Association banner and Mr Rea is planning on hosting an annual event.
Campdraft events scheduled for this weekend include the Boonah Twilight, Karara, the Millmerran Show and Bell Show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.