Online clearance rates fall

AuctionsPlus commercial cattle offerings fell 11 per cent to 18,343 head compared to last week's 20,584, but the market's appetite didn't lift on the reduced number.
Clearance came in at 54pc, which is a 5pc drop on the same time last week.
Benchmark steer prices have held steady, and clearances across most steer categories are good.
Value over reserve is up $7 on post-sale calculation but down $27 on this time last week.
Females failed to fire in terms of clearance this week, struggling to pass 50pc across many categories.
Processors were only half as active as last week.
Steer listings dropped in every weight class with the exception of Steers 200-280kg which rose by 6pc to 1,385 head. 78pc of the stock sold at an average of $1048/hd - down $23 from last week. Prices ranged from 312 - 528c and averaged 434c/kg lwt.
From Texas, NSW a line of 73 Angus steers aged 10 to 12 months and weighing 257kg returned $1190/hd, or 463c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Goondiwindi, QLD.
Steers over 400kg registered a smaller offering of 1355 head and with processors less active, averaged $1574/hd - down $17 from last week for a 49pc clearance.
Steers 280-330kg were in the highest demand as listings fell 9pc to 1802 head. Clearance was an encouraging 85pc and prices lifted to $18 on average to $1246/hd and 402c/kg lwt, ranging from 286 - 478c/kg lwt.
From Emerald, QLD a line of 72 Droughtmaster steers aged 12 to 16 months and weighing 284kg returned $1150/hd, or 405c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Blackwater, QLD.
Heifer listings were all back this week, while clearance was middling and prices mostly drifted lower.
Heifers 200-280kg performed better than last week with 14pc smaller offering of 2047 head but prices rose $15 on average to $804/head. Clearance was 34pc but that was an improvement on last week's 20pc clearance. Prices ranged from 238 - 396c and averaged 319c/kg lwt.
From Willow Tree, NSW a line of 42 Charolais/Angus heifers aged 6 to 7 months and weighing 215kg returned $720/hd, or 335c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Moss Vale, NSW.
Heifers 280-330kg registered a 20pc smaller offering of 1128 head and averaged $956/head - down $48 from last week for a 53pc clearance. Prices ranged from 233 - 599c and averaged 308c/kg lwt.
From Orange, NSW a line of 25 Angus heifers aged 9 to 10 months old and weighing 317kg returned $1900/hd, or 599c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Garra, NSW.
A big jump in listings of breeding stock did little to excite the market, with low clearances in most categories. Prices were mostly higher, however.
PTIC heifers registered a 56pc larger offering of 2304 head and averaged 1,722/hd - down $6 from last week. Clearance was a disappointing 27pc.
From Inverell, NSW a line of 44 Angus heifers aged 17 to 22 months and weighing 392kg returned $1560/hd, or 398c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Gilgandra, NSW.
SM cows and calves registered a 21pc larger offering of 1411 head and averaged $2,266/hd - up $120 from last week for a 37pc clearance.
From Ashford, NSW a line of 51 Angus/Angus cows aged 25 to 27 months old and weighing 369kg returned $2370/hd, or 643c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Collarenebri, NSW
The big jump in price came from station-mated heifers which saw prices lift $238 on last week. The 12pc larger offering of 436 head averaged $1472/hd for a 42pc clearance.
From Ardlethan, NSW a line of 70 Santa Gertrudis/Droughtmaster heifers aged 14 to 16 months old and weighing 374kg returned $1510/hd, or 404c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Yarrawonga, VIC.
AuctionsPlus commercial sheep and lamb listings fell 15pc this week to 83,613 head.
The smaller offering had a clearance rate of 50pc, which was 9 percentage points lower than the previous week.
Across all listings a Price Over Reserve of $6/hd was recorded and this continued to rise throughout the day.
Prices were mixed, with the crossbred lamb indicator falling 16pc to $98/hd and the restocker ARLI indicator climbing 9c to average 548c/kg lwt.
For joined ewes a premium for certainty was paid with SIL Merinos lifting $42 and averaging $178/hd while SM Merino Ewes fell dramatically to $87 to average $56.
However, breed was a greater determinant for price than pregnancy risk, with SM shedding breed ewes the standout this week, lifting $46/hd to $170, just $8 behind SIL Merino ewes and ahead of SIL first cross Ewes.
Listings picked up in VIC and TAS, dropped in QLD, NSW and SA and held steady in WA. Queensland listings fell to 13,511.
Listings fell by 67pc for sheep to 1963 and 32pc for joined ewes to 14,117, but lifted 130pc for rams.
South Australian buyers purchased 5448 less head this week, securing 4634 head, while Tasmanian buyers picked up 352 head more than last week, when no purchases were made.
One processor was active in the AuctionsPlus marketplace this week, picking up 2107 head across six lots of Merino wether lambs, composite/other breed ewes and Merino ewes.
Crossbred lamb listings were back 4pc from last week to total 19,440 head, with prices back $19/hd on last week to average $98/hd for an 36pc clearance.
From Euroa, VIC a line of 230 White Suffolk/Merino mixed-sex June '22 lambs weighing 42.40kg lwt returned $140/hd, or 330c/kg.
Merino wether lambs registered a smaller offering with 8619 head, with prices holding firm to rise just $1/hd on last week to average $68/hd for a 46pc clearance.
From The Marra, NSW a line of 475 July '22 drop Merino wethers weighing 44.4kg lwt returned $121/hd, which was $31 over reserve.
Prices in the Not Station Mated (NSM) category enjoyed a mild uptick in prices across the board, with head counts dropping in all categories except for Composite/pther breed ewes, which recorded an 85 pc jump in head count.
From Cooma, NSW a line of 160 Merino ewes aged 2.5-2.6 years and weighing 59kg returned $252/hd, or 429c/kg lwt.
