QCWA's 10k donation helps homeless in central Queensland

February 26 2024 - 12:00pm
Central state vice president Tamara Stephensen, Capricornia division president Margaret Grieves, shelter collective Dave Grenfell, and Capricornia division vice president Belinda Thorburn presenting the cheque for the donation. Picture supplied
Central state vice president Tamara Stephensen, Capricornia division president Margaret Grieves, shelter collective Dave Grenfell, and Capricornia division vice president Belinda Thorburn presenting the cheque for the donation. Picture supplied

The Queensland Country Women Association Capricornia division has donated ten thousand dollars to a Rockhampton project helping homeless people access meals, bathroom and laundry facilities.

