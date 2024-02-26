QCWA's 10k donation helps homeless in central Queensland

The Queensland Country Women Association Capricornia division has donated ten thousand dollars to a Rockhampton project helping homeless people access meals, bathroom and laundry facilities.
The Dignity Coach project is being run by the Shelter Collective, a community organisation focused on providing realistic and accessible housing solutions for people in central Queensland.
The project uses a converted bus donated by the Rothery family to help those sleeping rough have some of their basic needs met. They can also use the space to register and link up with local support services.
Shelter Collective representative Dave Grenfell said there were approximately one thousand people on the waiting list for housing in Rockhampton, which he said was one of the highest rates of homelessness in Queensland.
"Nowadays, it's not uncommon to see three or four families living in one family home," he said.
The Queensland Country Women's Association central state vice president Tamara Stephensen said the association was pleased to join forces with The Shelter Collective to help fight homelessness, rough sleeping and the affordable housing crisis in CQ.
"The housing crisis means that people are sleeping in their motor vehicles because they do not have a home and cannot access basic necessities," Ms Stephensen said.
"Homeless individuals can use public restrooms and shower facilities, but they are not always open when they are needed.
"As a collective group, we are tackling a problem that can no longer be ignored."
She said the donation aligned with the QCWA State Advocacy's Finding a Better Way project, which aimed at preventing women ageing into poverty and homelessness.
