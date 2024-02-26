Queensland Country Life
Quality steers fully firm at Laidley

February 26 2024 - 11:00am
Steers sold to $1800 at Laidley. Picture by Stariha Auctions
There were 747 head sold at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday, February 22.

