Quality steers fully firm at Laidley

There were 747 head sold at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday, February 22.
Agents said slaughter cattle sold to easier rates, heavy feeders held firm, the quality end of the steers were fully firm, while plainer types and vealer heifers were easier.
Cows and calves sold to a stronger market with increased competition.
Metcalf Farms, Gatton, sold Santa cows for $1300 and $1120, milk tooth heifers for $1120 and $960, a bull for $2240, weaner steers for $1250 and cows and calves for $1800.
The Knopke Family, Lowood, sold a line of Limousin steers, 20-22 months, for $1500.
Val Evans, Ma Ma Creek, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1400 and a line of feeder steers for $1470.
Barry and Eileen Prior, Rockmount, sold Charbray steers for $1800 and $1780 and heifers for $1100.
The Smith Family, Flagstone Creek, sold a pen of Brangus cows and calves for $1900.
Robin Goltz, Caffey, sold Charbray steers for $1480 and milk tooth heifers for $990.
Pat Wallace, Laidley, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1220.
Beaconsfield Enterprises, Calvert, sold a Blonde bull for $1700, cows for $1290 and cows and calves for $1660.
George Miller, Mt Whitestone, sold a line of Brahman cows for $1310.
Andrew Lerch, Laidley, sold Charbray feeder steers for $1480 and $1440.
Josh Sippel, Bellmere, sold a line of backgrounder steers for $1280. Greg Clayton, Lanefield, sold a line of Speckle Park cross backgrounder steers for $1380.
Tony Collins, Anduramba, sold a line of Charbray weaner steers for $1170.
Two Rock Ranch, Black Duck Creek, sold Brahman cows for $1170 and heifers for $1060 and $1060.
Shamala Oakes, Mt Mort, sold a line of milk tooth Droughtmaster heifers for $1070.
Lewis Denniss and Teejay Watson, Rosewood, sold Charolais cross backgrounder steers for $1320.
Bruce Greer, Flagstone Creek, sold Brangus steers, 6-7 months, for $960.
James Hermann, Prenzlau, sold 6-7 month old steers for $960.
Dan Kalinowski, Withcott, sold young Murray Grey weaner steers for $990 and heifers for $850.
Jilrift Pty Ltd, Thornton, sold a line of Droughtmaster heifers for $980.
